Dollar Stabilizes After Bank Rate Announcement, but Banks Stay Closed

The Egyptian pound strengthened against the dollar after the Central Bank of Egypt (BCE) fixed interest rates, but the banks remain closed due to the annual vacation period. The dollar price fluctuated slightly, but the banks had limited operations. The minimum and maximum buying prices fluctuated between 52.77 and 53.03 pounds. Banks displayed limited hours and branches remained closed.

شهد سعر الدولار استقرارًا مع أول تعاملات له اليوم الجمعة 22-5-20266 علي مستوي السوق الرسمية وبعد اعلان البنك المركزي تثبيت سعر الفائدة أمس. سعر الدولار اليوم وأظهرت تداولات الدولار استقرارًا من دون تغيير بالتوازي مع تعطل العمل في البنوك المصرية منذ مساء الخميس.

بعد تثبيت سعر الفائدة.. 40 قرشا انخفاضًا في سعر الدولار اليوم الخميس.. سعر الدولار اليوم الخميس 21 مايو 2026 في البنوك المصرية.. قبل إعلان الفائدة.. سعر الدولار يتراجع 42 قرشًا في البنوك..

أقل سعر للدولار عند 53.27 جنيه بالبنوك.. تعرف عليها.. إجازة البنوك.. أعلن البنك المركزي المصري تعطيل العمل في البنوك اعتبارا من مساء الخميس نظرًا لبدء مواعيد الراحة الأسبوعية في الجهاز المصرفي اعتبارا من اليوم الجمعة وحتي مساء غدا السبت.

سعر الدولار في البنك المركزي.. سجل سعر الدولار في البنك المركزي 52.86 جنيها للشراء و 52.96 جنيها للبيع .. أقل سعربلغ أقل سعر دولار 52.77 جنيها للشراء و 52.87 جنيها للبيع في بنك الإمارات دبي الوطني. ..

ووصل ثاني أقل سعر دولار 52.81 جنيها للشراء و 52.91 جنيها للبيع في بنوك الكويت الوطني، البركة، أبوظبي التجاري، كريدي أجريكول.. وسجل سعر الدولار مقابل الجنيه 52.82 جنيها للشراء و 52.92 جنيها للبيع في بنك التجاري الدولي CIB، الإسكندرية.. وبلغ سعر الدولار أمام الجنيه 52.85 جنيها للشراء و 52.95 جنيها للبيع.. في بنوك العققاري المصري العربي، أبو ظبي الأول..

بيت التمويل الكويتي، العربي الإفريقي الدولي.. سعر الدولار في أغلب البنوك.. وصلت متوسط سعر الدولار في أغلب البنوك 52.87 جنيها للشراء و 52.97 جنيها للبيع .. في بنوك المصري الخليجي، التعمير والاسكان، فيصل الاسلامي، ميد بنك، التنمية الصناعية، المصرف المتحد، مصر، الأهلي المصري، نكست..

مصرف العربي الدولي، قناة السويس.. HSBC.. أعلي سعر دولار.. بلغت أعلي سعر دولار 52.93 جنيها للشراء و 53.03 جنيها للبيع..

في مصرف أبوظبي الإسلامي... وسجل ثاني أعلي سعر دولار 52.9 جنيها للشراء و 53 جنيها للبيع في بنوك سايبا، الأهلي الكويتي





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