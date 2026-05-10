Dove Prices Drop: Chicken Prices Fall Below 90 Pounds in Egypt

The prices of poultry have dropped significantly in Egypt, with chicken prices falling below 90 pounds in the past month. The prices of white chicken have dropped to 89 pounds in the farm, while the prices of white chicken for consumers in the markets range from 98 to 105 pounds. The prices of mothers have dropped to 75 pounds in the farm, while the prices of mothers for consumers in the markets range from 85 to 90 pounds. The prices of Sasso chicken have dropped to 101 pounds in the farm, while the prices of Sasso chicken for consumers in the markets range from 110 to 115 pounds.

انتهت أسعار الدواجن سلسلة الارتفاعات التي شهدتها على مدار شهر كامل، حيث تراجعت أسعار الدواجن تحت مستوى الـ 90 جنيه في الكيلو، وسجل سعر الدواجن البيضاء 89 جنيه في المزرعة.

ومن المرجح أن تشهد الأيام القادمة مزيدا من التراجع مع اقتراب عيد الأضحى المبارك وتراجع الطلب لصالح اللحوم الحمراء. وكانت أسعار الدواجن شهدت ارتفاعات متتالية على مدار شهر تقريبا، حيث تجاوز سعر الدواجن البيضاء خلالها مستوى الـ 89 جنيه بفارق 76 قرشا. أسعار صرف الدولار الآن في مصهبوط جديد.. سعر كرتونة البيض يهوى في المزارع والأسواق...

تراجع سعر الجنيه الذهب مساء اليوم السبت... تحركات أسعار الدواجن... ارتفع سعر كيلو الدواجن البيضاء من مستوى الـ 71 إلى 79 جنيه من مستوى 80 وصولاً إلى مستوى الـ 86 ثم إلى 91 ثم هبطت لـ 86 ثم ارتفعت مجددا إلى 91 جنيه للكيلو ثم 95 جنيه للكيلو ثم 89 جنيه الان





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Egypt Poultry Prices Chicken Prices White Chicken Prices Mothers Prices Sasso Chicken Prices Dollar Prices Gold Prices Butter Prices Cheese Prices Bread Prices

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

الغربية: توريد 90 ألف طن قمح من محصول الموسم الجديد للشون والصوامعقال المهندس ناصر العفيفى وكيل وزارة التموين بالغربية، أنه تم توريد 90 ألف و90 طن قمح من محصول الموسم الجديد للشون والصوامع ، منذ بدء موسم التوريد وحتي اليوم الجمعة، وذلك بالتعاون مع

Read more »

Prices of Key Gold Coins Stabilize in First Session of Exchange in June 2026 in Egyptian Silver ExchangesLatest update for 24 karat gold coin shows that the price is at KGS 8017 for buying and KGS 7994 for selling. The price of 22 karat gold is at KGS 7349 for buying and KGS 7328 for selling.

Read more »

Stable Dollar Exchange Rate in Egypt, Bank Holidays and Central Bank's Economic Risks DiscussionThe Egyptian pound has shown stability in its exchange rate against the US dollar, with the largest gold rate reaching 8017 Egyptian pounds. The prices of poultry and bread have also decreased, reaching 52.69 Egyptian pounds. The Central Bank of Egypt has released the latest rates for the largest dollar in the official market, which reached 52.69 Egyptian pounds for purchase and 52.79 Egyptian pounds for sale in the Saib bank. The average exchange rate in most banks remained consistent.

Read more »

دون الـ 90 جنيها.. تراجع في أسعار الدواجن الآن بالأسواقتراجعت أسعار الدواجن اليوم السبت تحت مستوى الـ 90 جنيه في الكيلو

Read more »

دبلوماسي فرنسي سابق: مصر من الدول الناطقة بالفرنسية منذ أكثر من 40 عامًاFrench former diplomat: Egypt is among the countries speaking French for over 40 years, with the WHO raising the alarm about the risk of Hantavirus in Tinerife.

Read more »

أخيرًا تراجعت.. مفاجأة في أسعار الدواجن بالأسواقتراجعت أسعار الدواجن اليوم السبت تحت مستوى الـ 90 جنيها في الكيلو، وسجل سعر الدواجن

Read more »