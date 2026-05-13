The text reports on the decrease in the number of Americans dying from overdoses, particularly those connected to opioids, over the past few years.

جوارديولا عن رفع لامين يامال علم فلسطين: موقف يدعو للفخرتوفي نحو 70 ألف أمريكي بسبب جرعات زائدة من المخدرات خلال عام 2025، بانخفاض يقارب 14% مقارنة بعام 2024، وفقا لبيانات حكومية أولية.

ويعد هذا ثالث تراجع سنوي على التوالي، في أطول فترة انخفاض منذ عقود، بحسب البيانات الأولية الصادرة عن مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها اليوم الأربعاء. وشمل التراجع عدة أنواع من المخدرات، من بينها الفنتانيل والكوكايين والميثامفيتامين. كما تراجعت وفيات الجرعات الزائدة في غالبية الولايات الأمريكية، على الرغم من أن سبع ولايات سجلت زيادات طفيفة، من بينها ارتفاعات بنسبة 10% أو أكثر في ولايات أريزونا وكولورادو ونيو مكسيكو، بحسب البيانات.

وقال الباحث في جامعة براون والمتخصص في دراسة اتجاهات الجرعات الزائدة، براندون مارشال: \"أنا متفائل بحذر بأن هذا يمثل حقا تحولا جوهريا في مسار أزمة الجرعات الزائدة\". وأشار مارشال وباحثون آخرون، إلى أن عدد الأمريكيين الذين يتوفون جراء الجرعات الزائدة لا يزال مرتفعا، وأن وتيرة الانخفاض أصبحت أبطأ خلال العام الماضي. وأضاف الباحثون، أن هناك عدة عوامل قد تؤدي إلى ارتفاع الوفيات مجددا، من بينها التغييرات في السياسات الحكومية أو التحولات في سوق المخدرات.

وقال مارشال: \"إذا كانت الوفيات تتراجع بسرعة، فهذا يعني أنها يمكن أن ترتفع بالسرعة نفسها إذا توقفت جهودنا لمكافحة هذه الظاهرة\". __________ رئيس الفلبين يصدر أمرا بالتحقيق في حادث إطلاق النار داخل مقر مجلس الشيو





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