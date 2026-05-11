Drop in Egyptian Pound against US Dollar

This report showcases the current exchange rates of US Dollar against Egyptian Pound in various banks as of the latest update. The report includes the opening and closing rates of USD against EGP in various banks such as Banque du Caire, Arab Financial Corporation, etc.

يستعرض موقع “صدى البلد” أسعار الدولار خلال تعاملات اليوم الإثنين 11مايو 2026 في أبرز البنوك العاملة في مصر وفقا لآخر تحديثات. سعر الدولار في مصر اليوم انخفض سعر الدولار الأمريكي أمام الجنيه المصري في بنك قناة السويس لنحو: 52.60جنيه للشراء. 52.70جنيه للبيع.

استقر سعر الدولار الأمريكي أمام الجنيه المصري في بنك مصرف أبوظبي الإسلامي لنحو: 52.60جنيه للشراء. 52.70جنيه للبيع. هبط سعر الدولار الأمريكي أمام الجنيه المصري في بنك العربي الأفريقي ليسجل: 52.52 جنيه للشراء. 52.62 جنيه للبيع. وصل سعر الدولار الأمريكي أمام الجنيه المصري في بنك الأهلي الكويتي لنحو: 52.52 جنيه للشراء. 52.62 جنيه للبيع. هبط سعر الدولار أمام الجنيه المصري في بنك مصر لنحو: 52.52 جنيه للشراء. 52.62 جنيه للبيع.

بلغ سعر الدولار الأمريكي أمام الجنيه المصري في البنك الأهلي نحو: 52.52 جنيه للشراء. 52.62 جنيه للبيع.. سجل سعر الدولار الأمريكي أمام الجنيه المصري في بنك المصرف العربي نحو: 52.52 جنيه للشراء. 52.62 جنيه للبيع. وصل سعر الدولار الأمريكي أمام الجنيه المصري في بنك المصري الكويت الوطني لنحو: 52.51 جنيه للشراء. 52.61 جنيه للبيع. وتراجع سعر الدولار أمام الجنيه المصري في بنك التجاري الدولي CIB لنحو: 52.50 جنيه للشراء. 52.60 جنيه للبيع.

وانخفض سعر الدولار مقابل الجنيه في بنك العقاري المصري العربي حول: 52.50 جنيه للشراء. 52.60 جنيه للبيع. وبلغ سعر الدولار مقابل الجنيه في بنك أبوظبي التجاري حول: 52.50 جنيه للشراء. 52.60 جنيه للبيع. وسجل سعر الدولار الأمريكي أمام الجنيه المصري في بنك أبوظبي الأولي حول: 52.48 جنيه للشراء. 52.58 جنيه للبيع. تراجع سعر الدولار الأمريكي أمام الجنيه المصري في بنك الإمارات دبي الوطني حول: 52.42 جنيه للشراء. 52.52 جنيه للبيع. وصل كام؟.. تراجع سعر الدولار في البنوك اليوم بمص





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Exchange Rates US Dollar Egyptian Pound Banque Du Caire Arab Financial Corporation Banks Operating In Egypt

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