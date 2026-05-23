Dr. NAME Inspects Development Progress in Pyramids and Al-Giza Area, Inspects Cairo-Suez Road, and Visits Japanese School and Secondary School for Boys

Dr. NAME, the Prime Minister, visited the Pyramids and Al-Giza area to inspect the progress of development in the region. He also inspected the Cairo-Suez Road, which connects the northern and southern motorways, and visited the Japanese School and Secondary School for Boys in the Bolak Dekeror Educational Complex in Giza.

Dr. , the Prime Minister , visited the Pyramids and Al-Giza area to inspect the progress of development in the region. He was accompanied by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities and Governor of Giza, among others.

Dr. also inspected the Cairo-Suez Road, which connects the northern and southern motorways, at a cost of EGP 4.5 billion. He was accompanied by Minister of Housing and Urban Planning and Governor of Giza, among others. Dr. listened to a presentation on the road and its connection to the northern and southern motorways, aiming to reduce traffic congestion in the area.

Dr. also visited the Japanese School in the Bolak Dekeror Educational Complex in Giza and the Secondary School for Boys in the same complex, accompanied by Minister of Education and others. Dr. had a conversation with students, asking about the Japanese platform and whether they face any problems with programming and coding. The students replied that they had learned from the platform programming and other things.

Dr. sat next to one of the students on a desk and discussed the platform, financial transactions, and the stock market, saying to the student, "You must have heard about the stock market.

" The student replied, "Of course, there are buying and selling of shares and profits.





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Dr. Prime Minister Pyramids Al-Giza Area Development Progress Cairo-Suez Road Japanese School Secondary School For Boys Bolak Dekeror Educational Complex Minister Of Tourism And Antiquities Minister Of Housing And Urban Planning Minister Of Education Governor Of Giza

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