Dr. NAME, Representing Egypt in the Scientific Council of the International Agency for Cancer Research, Attending the Ceremony of the Foundation's Anniversary

Dr. NAME participated in the commemorative ceremony of the 60th anniversary of the founding of the International Agency for Cancer Research (IARC), which took place in Lyon, France, from May 19 to May 21, 2023. The event was attended by a distinguished group of scientists, health ministers, and decision-makers from around the world. Dr. NAME, Director of the Research Center at the Faculty of Medicine at Cairo University and Chairperson of the National Committee of the Presidential Initiative for Women's Health, delivered the opening speeches at the ceremony, highlighting Egypt's achievements in women's health and cancer prevention, particularly in the areas of early detection and prevention.

شارك الدكتور هشام الغزالي، ممثل مصر بالمجلس العلمي للوكالة الدولية لأبحاث السرطان التابعة لمنظمة الصحة العالمية، في احتفالية الذكرى 60 لتأسيس الوكالة الدولية لأبحاث السرطان، والتي عُقدت بمدينة ليون الفرنسية خلال الفترة من 19 إلى 21 مايو الجاري، بحضور نخبة من قادة العلوم والصحة العامة وصناع القرار من مختلف دول العالم.

ألقى الدكتور هشام الغزالي، مدير مركز الأبحاث بكلية الطب بجامعة عين شمس ورئيس اللجنة القومية للمبادرة الرئاسية لصحة المرأة، الكلمة الافتتاحية للاحتفالية، حيث استعرض خلال كلمته أبرز إنجازات مصر في مجال صحة المرأة ومكافحة السرطان، خاصة في مجالات الوقاية والكشف المبكر. وزير الاتصالات يبحث مع شعبة الاقتصاد الرقمي والتكنولوجيا دعم الشركات الناشئة فريق طلابي بتخطيط عمراني القاهرة ينفذ مشروعا بعنوان جامعتنا الخضراء المستدام





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Health Cancer Foundation's Anniversary Celebration Event Participation

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