Dr. M.E. Medhat Pasha, Egyptian Prime Minister, Visits Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Meets with Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth

Dr. M.E. Medhat Pasha, the Egyptian Prime Minister, has arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj. He met with Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth, Mr. Kareem Abdul-Wahab, to discuss and review the files of the Ministry. Dr. Pasha emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to provide and make available petroleum products to meet various consumer and productive needs, in cooperation and coordination with relevant authorities. He also highlighted the need to increase and support various production and exploration activities in collaboration with global companies. The meeting also covered the Ministry's key work priorities during the current phase, including continuing to meet the needs of petroleum products and natural gas, increasing production and exploration activities in collaboration with various companies, and maximizing the benefits of petroleum resources through refining and petrochemical plants to create added value.

وصل الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي رئيس مجلس الوزراء إلي المملكة العربية السعودية لأداء فريضة الحج . وكان قد التقى الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، رئيس مجلس الوزراء؛ المهندس كريم بدوي، وزير البترول والثروة المعدنية، لمتابعة واستعراض عدد من ملفات عمل الوزارة.

وكان قد التقى الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، رئيس مجلس الوزراء، اليوم؛ المهندس كريم بدوي، وزير البترول والثروة المعدنية، لمتابعة واستعراض عدد من ملفات عمل الوزارة. اتاحة المنتجات البترولية وأكد رئيس الوزراء، فى مستهل اللقاء، أهمية الاستمرار فى جهود توفير واتاحة المنتجات البترولية، تلبية لمختلف المتطلبات والاحتياجات الاستهلاكية والإنتاجية، بالتعاون والتنسيق مع مختلف الجهات المعنية، لافتا كذلك إلى أهمية زيادة ودعم مختلف أنشطة الإنتاج والاستكشاف بالتعاون مع الشركات العالمية.

وخلال اللقاء، استعرض وزير البترول عدداً من محاور العمل الأساسية للوزارة خلال المرحلة الحالية، مشيراً إلى الاستمرار فى تلبية مختلف الاحتياجات من المنتجات البترولية والغاز الطبيعى، والعمل على زيادة أنشطة الإنتاج والاستكشاف بالتعاون مع العديد من الشركات العالمية، هذا فضلاً عن العمل على تعظيم الاستفادة من الثروات البترولية من خلال معامل التكرير والبتروكيماويات لخلق قيمة مضافة





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Dr. M.E. Medhat Pasha Egyptian Prime Minister Saudi Arabia Hajj Minister Of Petroleum And Mineral Wealth Kareem Abdul-Wahab Petroleum Products Production And Exploration Activities Global Companies Refining And Petrochemical Plants

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