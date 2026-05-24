Dr. Mamed El-Farra' honored by the International Council of Museums and the Egyptian Museum

Dr. Mamed El-Farra', Director of Imhourtab Museum, has been honoring by the International Council of Museums and the Egyptian Museum on the occasion of the World Museum Day. Imhourtab Museum was awarded for its accessibility and inclusivity efforts to benefit disabled visitors. The museum houses over 300 unique artifacts, including the earliest royal mummies and rare medical instruments, emphasizing its role as cultural and educational hub.

قال الدكتور ممدوح فاروق، مدير متحف إيمحتب بسقارة، إن تكريمه جاء ضمن احتفالية اليوم العالمي للمتاحف، التي تُنظم سنويًا بالتعاون بين المجلس الدولي للمتاحف 'الآيكوم' وقطاع المتاحف والمتحف المصري الكبير، بهدف تشجيع المؤسسات المتحفية على تطوير أدائها وتعزيز دورها الثقافي والمجتمعي.

متحف إيمحتب حصل على جائزة الإتاحة والشمولية، تقديرًا لجهوده في تقديم خدمات متكاملة لذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة، من خلال توفير مسارات مهيأة للكراسي المتحركة، وبطاقات شرح بطريقة برايل للمكفوفين، إلى جانب استخدام أقلام صوتية لشرح القطع الأثرية، بما يسهم في تحسين تجربة الزائر. وأضاف فاروق أن المتحف يضم نحو 300 قطعة أثرية فريدة، من بينها أقدم مومياء ملكية وأدوات جراحية نادرة تعود إلى الأسرة الثالثة، مؤكدًا أن المتاحف لم تعد مجرد أماكن لعرض الآثار، بل أصبحت مراكز إشعاع ثقافي وتوعوي.

وشدد فاروق على أهمية الترويج للمتاحف الإقليمية في مختلف المحافظات، لتعزيز الهوية الوطنية وربط المواطنين بتاريخهم، مؤكدًا أن المتاحف تمثل حلقة وصل حيوية بين الماضي والحاضر. طقس متقلب.. الأرصاد تعلن تفاصيل درجات الحرارة والظواهر الجوية اليو





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World Museum Day Accessibility Inclusivity Imhourtab Museum Unique Artifacts Education And Culture

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