Dr. Nader Nour El-Din Discusses the Importance of Climate Zones and Agricultural Products

Dr. Nader Nour El-Din, an expert in water resources and agriculture at Cairo University and a former advisor to the Minister of Food, discusses the importance of climate zones and their specific agricultural products. He explains that each climate zone has its own agricultural products, and that countries in northern Europe are known for their high-quality apples, while the Egyptian apple is smaller. He also mentions that the Mediterranean region, where Egypt is located, is characterized by a dry climate and requires more water for irrigation due to high temperatures. He points out that Europe imports 48 types of vegetables from Egypt during the winter, including spinach, lettuce, and cabbage, to compensate for the freezing of their lands and snow cover.

Dr. Nader Nour El-Din, an expert in water resources and agriculture at Cairo University and a former advisor to the Minister of Food, distinguishes between the concepts of ' food security ' and ' self-sufficiency ' in agriculture .

He explains that food security refers to the availability of all goods and needs for citizens, whether through local production or import, while self-sufficiency refers to the ability to succeed in self-sufficiency in all agricultural crops without importing. He also highlights the importance of climate zones and their specific agricultural products. He emphasizes that each climate zone has its own agricultural products, and that countries in northern Europe are known for their high-quality apples, while the Egyptian apple is smaller.

He also mentions that the Mediterranean region, where Egypt is located, is characterized by a dry climate and requires more water for irrigation due to high temperatures. He points out that Europe imports 48 types of vegetables from Egypt during the winter, including spinach, lettuce, and cabbage, to compensate for the freezing of their lands and snow cover. He also mentions that crops such as wheat and sugar cane are stored in cold areas and extend to moderate cold areas.

He emphasizes that achieving full self-sufficiency requires the state to extend geographically from the North Pole to the Equator. He also emphasizes that the climate will not allow full self-sufficiency, as the nature of the climate does not allow the collection of crops from cold and dry climates or cold and dry climates at all





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Climate Zones Agricultural Products Food Security Self-Sufficiency Egyptian Apples Northern Europe Mediterranean Region Water Resources Agriculture Climate Import Export

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