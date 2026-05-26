Dua for the deceased: Best prayers for the deceased on the day of Arafat

The day of Arafat is a significant day for Muslims, as it is believed to be the day when Allah separates the believers from the non-believers. It is considered the most important day of the year and is believed to be the day when Allah forgives the sins of the deceased and grants them entry into heaven. The text provides a dua for the deceased, asking Allah to forgive their sins, grant them entry into heaven, and make them part of the righteous community.

دعاء يوم عرفة لأبي المتوفي.. في هذا اليوم العظيم المبارك يتضرع الكثير من المسلمين إلية الله عز وجل بالدعاء ، وكل شخص يدعو الله بما يريد في هذا هو اليوم الذي يباهي الله فيه ملائكته بأهل الموقف.

إنه أعظم أيام العام وأفضلها، وفيه يعتق الله عباده من النار أكثر من أي يوم آخر، ومن بين الأدعية التي يبحث عنها البعض، دعاء يوم عرفة للمتوفي أبي لعل الله يستجيب ويغفر للمتوفي ذنبه ويجعله ممن يقال له ادخلوا الجنة بسلام - اللهمّ إنّه كان لكتابك تالياً وسامعاً، فشفّع فيه القرآن، وارحمه من النّيران، واجعله يا رحمن يرتقي في الجنّة إلى آخر آية قرأها أو سمعها، وآخر حرفٍ تلاه. -اللهم أنت الحليم فلا تعجل، وأنت الجواد فلا تبخل، وأنت العزيز فلا تذل، وأنت المنيع فلا ترام، وأنت المجير فلا تضام، وأنت على كل شيء قدير اللهم لا تحرمني وأنا أدعوك، ولا تخيبني وأني أرجوك.

- اللهم إنّا نتوسّل بك إليك، ونقسم بك عليك، أن ترحم ميّتنا، وألّا تُعذّبه، وأن تُثبّته عند السؤال. -اللهم اغفر لنا ما بينهما ويسر لنا ما يرضيك، سبحان الله، والحمد لله، ولا إله إلّا الله، والله أكبر، ولله الحمد، وأستغفر الله عدد خلقه، ورضى نفسه، وزنة عرشه، ومداد كلماته. - اللهم اغفر للمسلمين جميعا الأحياء منهم والأموات وأدخلهم جناتك، وأعزّهم من عذابك، ولك الحمد، وصلّ اللهم على أشرف الخلق سيد المرسلين محمد صلى الله عليه سلم وعلى أهله وصحبه أجمعين





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Dua For The Deceased Day Of Arafat Allah Forgiveness Heaven

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