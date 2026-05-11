Daily Sports Highlights

The most awaited matches on May 11th 2026 across several major leagues including English, Italian and Spanish along with the Saudi League.

تشهد ملاعب العالم اليوم الإثنين الموافق 11 مايو 2026، مجموعة من المباريات القوية والمثيرة في عدد من الدوريات الكبرى، حيث تتجه أنظار عشاق كرة القدم إلى منافسات الدوري الإنجليزي والإيطالي والإسباني، بجانب مواجهات الدوري السعودي التي تحظى باهتمام جماهيري كبير.

موعد مباراة مصر والبرازيل الودية: * تاريخ المباراة: الإثنين، 11 مايو 2026 * منتخبي مصر والبرازيل سوف يلتقيان في مباراة ودية على استاد القاهرة. موعد مباراة الزمالك واتحاد العاصمة في إياب نهائي كأس الكونفدرالية: * تاريخ المباراة: الإثنين، 11 مايو 2026 * الزمالك سيواجه اتحاد العاصمة في مباراة إياب نهائي كأس الكونفدرالية على ملعبه في القاهرة.

موعد مباراة الاتحاد ضد الأهلي في ثاني مباريات نهائي دوري كرة السلة: * تاريخ المباراة: الإثنين، 11 مايو 2026 * الاتحاد المصرى والمهوم الذى توج ببطولة الدورى الممتاز الموسم الماضى indel العلامات التجارية بالطبع يسعى لاحتلال الصدارة فى وقت مبكر من منافسات الدورى الممتاز الجديد. وتيم وجريب..

مواعيد مباريات منتخب مصر في مونديال 2026: * التاريخ: الثلاثاء، 12 مايو 2026 * الساعة العاشرة مساءً بتوقيت القاهرة، 01:00 مساءً بتوقيت جرينتش * الجماهير المصرية حرصت على الحجز المبكر لمشاهدة منتخب الوطن فى مونديال 2026 موعد مباريات الجولة العاشرة بمجنة الهبوط بالدوريات: * تاريخ الجدول: الجمعة والسبت الموافق 14 و15 مايو 2026 * الكل من يحقق الفوز فى هذه الجولة تحقق بقاءه فى البطولة. موعد مباريات اليوم الأحد 10-5-2026 ..

والقنوات الناقلة: * الوقت: 16:00 مساءً بتوقيت القاهرة، 13:00 مساءً بتوقيت جرينتش * القنوات الناقلة: Bein Sports * Bein Sports HD





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May 11Th 2026 Major Leagues Football Matches

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