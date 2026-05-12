Dar Al-Ifta Al-Misriyya Confirms the Merit of Visiting Prophets, Ancestors, and Martyrs' Graves

The Egyptian Ministry of Religious Endowments, through its official Facebook page, has confirmed that visiting the graves of Prophets, Ancestors, and Martyrs is a meritorious act that is accepted by God. The article also discusses the permissibility of combining the sacrifice of the ram and the kid in the Eid al-Adha sacrifice, as well as the permissibility of reading the Quran on a smartphone without performing the ablution.

أكدت دار الإفتاء المصرية، عبر صفحتها الرسمية على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيسبوك، أن زيارة مقامات الأنبياء وآل بيت النبوة والصحابة والشهداء والصالحين تُعد من أقرب القربات وأرجى الطاعات قبولاً عند الله عز وجل.

وأوضحت الدار، في منشورها، أن قبور الأنبياء والصالحين في الأراضي المقدسة وغيرها هي مواضع مباركة يُستجاب عندها الدعاء، مشيرة إلى أن قبور أهل الجنة هي في الحقيقة روضات من رياض الجنة، استناداً إلى قول النبي صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم: "الْقَبْرُ إِمَّا رَوْضَةٌ مِن رِيَاضِ الْجنَّةِ، أَو حُفْرَةٌ مِن حُفَرِ النَّارِ". واستشهدت دار الإفتاء بما ورد عن علي بن الحسين عن أبيه، بأن السيدة فاطمة عليها السلام بنت النبي صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم، كانت تحرص على زيارة قبر عمها سيد الشهداء حمزة رضي الله عنه في كل جمعة، فكانت تصلي وتبكي عنده، وهو ما يؤصل لمشروعية زيارة القبور والمقامات الشريفة والاعتبار بها.

وشددت الفتوى على أن هذه الأماكن الطاهرة تضم رفات أجساد طاهرة، وأن التعلق بها وزيارتها يأتي من باب المحبة والتقدير لمكانة هؤلاء الصالحين عند رب البريات، وطلباً للنفحات الربانية التي تتنزل في هذه المواضع المباركة. في ذكرى ميلاده.. عبد الحليم محمود إمام جمع بين شموخ الأزهر وفلسفة السوربونهل يجوز قراءة القرآن من الهاتف بدون وضوء ؟ علي جمعة يجيبهل يجوز نحر الأضحية والعقيقة بنية واحدة في عيد الأضحى





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Dar Al-Ifta Al-Misriyya Egyptian Ministry Of Religious Endowments Prophets Ancestors Martyrs Graves Quran Ablution Sacrifice Ram Kid Eid Al-Adha

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