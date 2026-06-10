Dar Al-Ifta Al-Misriyya: Declaration of False Discounts Unlawful and Damaging to the Consumer

The Supreme Council for Islamic Jurisprudence in Egypt has stated that the announcement of false discounts with the intention of attracting buyers is haram and damaging to the consumer. It involves deception, misleading, and misleading the buyer, and the sale is based on deception and manipulation of prices. This practice undermines the legitimate right to the sale and is considered a violation of the contract. The sale is prohibited if it leads to the destruction of the buyer's satisfaction or if it misleads the buyer, causing him to enter into a contract based on a false impression.

قالت دار الإفتاء المصرية، إن إعلان الخصومات غير الحقيقية بقصد جذب المشترين محرمٌ شرعًا ويأثم فاعله؛ لاشتماله على الكذب والتدليس والتغرير بالمشتري، والنجش القائم على الإيهام والتلاعب بالأسعار، وذلك بتزييف إدراك المشتري بإيهامه بوجودَ منفعةٍ غير حاصلة، فيُقبِل على التعاقد بناءً عليها، وهذا المسلك يُفسد الرضا المعتبر شرعًا.

سر الاحتفال برأس السنة الهجرية في شهر المحرم.. دار الإفتاء توضحهل يجوز الجمع بين الصلاتين لعذر طارئ.. دار الإفتاء توضحوتابعت دار الإفتاء في إجابتها على سؤال: ما حكم إعلان الخصومات غير الحقيقية لجذب المشترين؟ لما في ذلك من التدليس والإيهام، فيصبح العقد في ظاهره تراضيًا وفي باطنه تغريرًا، وفي ذلك أكلٌ لأموال الناس بالباطل، مع أن الأصل في المعاملات النصح وبيان الحقائق لا الخديعة والإيهام. إباحة المعاملا





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Dar Al-Ifta Al-Misriyya Islamic Jurisprudence Sale Contract Deception Manipulation False Discounts Consumer Protection Islamic Law

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