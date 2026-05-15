Dar Al-Ifta' Encourages Islamic Cleanliness and Hygiene

The Grand Imam's Office, Dar Al-Ifta', has emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in Islam, citing the Prophet's hadith, 'Whoever performs ablution (wudu) will be forgiven his sins.' The office also highlighted the Prophet's teachings on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene, such as cutting nails, removing armpit and pubic hair, and washing the face and hands after every prayer.

أكدت دار الإفتاء، على حثَّ الإسلام على نظافة الفم والأسنان من البقايا الضارّة بصحة الإنسان؛ مستشهدة بقول النبي عليه الصلاة والسلام «لَوْلَا أَنْ أَشُقَّ عَلَى أُمَّتِي، لَأَمَرْتُهُمْ بِالسِّوَاكِ عِنْدَ كُلِّ صَلَاةٍ» أخرجه البخاري.

وأضاف الإفتاء أن النبي عليه الصلاة والسلام أرشدنا إلى سُنَن الفطرة من قَصِّ الأظفار وإزالة شعر الإبط والعانة؛ كما في حديث السيدة عائشة رضي الله عنها قالت: قال رسول الله صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم: «عشْرٌ مِنَ الْفِطْرَةِ: قَصُّ الشَّارِبِ، وَإِعْفَاءُ اللِّحْيَةِ، وَالسِّوَاكُ، وَاسْتِنْشَاقُ الْمَاءِ، وَقَصُّ الْأَظْفَارِ، وَغَسْلُ الْبَرَاجِمِ، وَنَتْفُ الْإِبِطِ، وَحَلْقُ الْعَانَةِ، وَانْتِقَاصُ الْمَاءِ»، قال زكريا: قال مصعب: ونسيت العاشرة إلَّا أن تكون: «المَضْمَضَةَ» أخرجه مسلم. مظاهر حثَّ الإسلامُ على النظافة والطهارةوفي فتوى على موقعها الرسمي، قالت الإفتاء حثَّ الإسلامُ على النظافة والطهارة، واعتبرهما من صميم رسالته، وجزءًا من الإيمان، وأمر أتباعه على مراعاة أسبابهما في شتى المجالات؛ وذلك لما لهما من أثرٍ عميق في تزكية النفس وتمكين الإنسان من النهوض بأعباء الحياة.

وتابعت الإفتاء أن الإسلام جعل الطهارة عبادة مقصودة لذاتها؛ كالوضوء والغسل، وجعلها شرطًا ومدخلًا لكثير من العبادات؛ كالصلاة، والطواف بالبيت الحرام، وقراءة القرآن؛ فقال صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم: «لَا تُقْبَلُ صَلَاةٌ بِغَيْرِ طَهُور» متفق عليه. موعد عيد الأضحى 2026 ووقفة عرفات .. بيان عاجل من دار الإفتاءحكم صلاة ركعتين عند الإحرام.. الإفتاء توض





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Islam Cleanliness Hygiene Prophet's Teachings Ablution Wudu Nail Cutting Hair Removal Face And Hand Washing

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