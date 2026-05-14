Dar Al-Atefah Al-Misriyyah Adopts Regarding Hajat & Umrah Maslak

The Egyptian Ministry of Awqaf's Dar Al-Atefah clarifies that it is permissible to perform Hajj & Umrah on a shorter timetable as long as one is adept and capable of fulfilling the rites of supplicant without transgressing any of its grave injunctions. On the other hand, if you are not afraid of missing an opportunity or have a doubt that you may be evicted while entering Fard, it is preferable to perform Hajat & Umrah upon reaching a specific location. In either scenario, the Fatwa committee emphasizes the importance of modesty, not to allow any man to touch your clothing and keeping the clothes free from any possible revealing of your body. For women, modesty entails wearing clothes that cover the entire body from head to toe, excluding only the face and hands. Regarding men's attire, Dar Al-Atefah stipulates that the Hajj clothing must cover the waist, the chest, and the legs. In men's case, it is only obligatory for males to wear a long white, seamless piece of fabric, which reaches even from neck to hem of clothing, in order to fulfill the Hajj rites. The Fatwa committee agreed with the concept of I'Zaaz, the full-length outer garment which covers the upper part of men's body, the use of the under garment called Wada'ah which opens out to the knees, and the wearing the Keblah , that is, footwear for both feet.

قالت دار الإفتاء المصرية، إن الإحرام للحج -وكذا العمرة- قبل الميقات جائزٌ شرعًا، وهو الأفضل لمن يأمن على نفسه ارتكاب محظورات الإحرام ويخشى أن يفوته الميقات دون أن يحرم، أما من خشي الوقوع في شيء من محظورات الإحرام إذا قدَّمه عن الميقات ولا يخشى فوات الميقات دون إحرام فالمستحب في حقه أن يحرم من الميقات.

ما حكم لبس النقاب وتغطية الوجه أثناء الإحرام في الحج؟ اعرفن كفارته... الإفتاء تجيبملابس الإحرام للمرأةوأوضحت دار الإفتاء المصرية، في منشور لها عبر صفحتها الرسمية بموقع التواصل الاجتماعي “فيسبوك”، أن المرأة الحاجة أو المعتمرة تلبس ملابسها المعتادة الساترة لجميع جسدها من شعر رأسها حتى قدميها، ولا تكشف إلا وجهها وكفيها.

كما أن المرأة الحاجة أو المعتمرة تلبس ملابسها المعتادة الساترة لجميع جسدها من شعر رأسها حتى قدميها، ولا تكشف إلا وجهها وكفيها، وعليها ألَّا تزاحم الرجال، وأن تكون ملابسها واسعة لا تبرز تفاصيل الجسد ولا تلفت النظر، والمستحب الأبيض... أما ملابس الإحرام للرجل هي: إزار: وهو ثوب من قماش يلفه على وسطه يستر به جسده ما بين سرته إلى ما دون ركبته، وخيره الجديد الأبيض الذي لا يشف عن العورة ورداء: وهو ثوب يستر به ما فوق سرته إلى كتفيه فيما عدا رأسه ووجهه، وخيره الجديد الأبيض نعل يحمله في رجليه يظهر منه الكعب من كل رِجْلٍ، والمراد بالكعب هنا: العظم المرتفع بظاهر القدم





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Hajj Umrah Maslak Dar Al-Atefah Religious Fatwa Modesty

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