Dar al-Ifta' on Fasting Day of Arafat

The Supreme Council for Islamic Research and Fatwa (Dar al-Ifta') has issued a fatwa on the fasting day of Arafat, which is the ninth day of the Hajj month. The council confirmed that fasting on this day is a confirmed obligation for non-pilgrims, and the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) himself fasted on this day and encouraged Muslims to fast as well. The council also mentioned that the majority of scholars, including the Maliki, Shafi'i, and Hanafi schools of thought, consider it obligatory for non-pilgrims to fast on this day. However, the Shafi'i school of thought considers it permissible for pilgrims, especially those who cannot reach Mount Arafat during the day due to physical weakness.

أكدت دار الإفتاء المصرية أن صيام يوم عرفة، وهو اليوم التاسع من شهر ذي الحجة، يعد سنة مؤكدة في حق غير الحاج، وذلك لأن النبي صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم قد صام هذا اليوم وحث المسلمين على صه، كما اتفق فقهاء الأمة على استحباب صيامه لغير الواقفين بعرفات، لما ورد في الحديث النبوي الشريف الذي رواه أبو قتادة رضي الله عنه أن النبي صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم قال إن صيام يوم عرفة أحتسب على الله أن يكفر السنة التي قبله والسنة التي بعده.

وأوضحت الفتوى أن يوم عرفة يعد من أفضل الأيام وأعظمها مكانة، مستشهدة بما أخرجه الإمام مسلم في صحيحه من حديث النبي صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم أنه قال ما من يوم أكثر من أن يعتق الله فيه عبداً من النار من يوم عرفة. حكم صيام يوم عرفة للحاج وفيما يتعلق بالحكم الشرعي لصيام يوم عرفة بالنسبة للحاج ومدى استحبابه من عدمه، أفادت دار الإفتاء بأن جمهور الفقهاء من المالكية والشافعية والحنابلة ذهبوا إلى عدم استحباب صوم يوم عرفة للشخص المؤدي لشعيرة الحج حتى وإن كان يتمتع بالقوة البدنية، واعتبر الفقهاء صيام الحاج في هذا اليوم مكروهاً عند المالكية والحنابلة، بينما عده الشافعية خلاف الأولى.

كما أوضحت الدار مذهب الشافعية في هذا الصدد، حيث يرون أنه يسن الفطر في يوم عرفة للمسافر والمريض بشكل مطلق، في حين ذكروا أنه يسن صيام هذا اليوم للحاج الذي لن يتمكن من الوصول إلى جبل عرفة إلا في وقت الليل، نظراً لانتفاء ولفقد العلة المانعة وهي ضعف البدن أثناء النهار. واختتمت دار الإفتاء رصدها للأقراء الفقهية بالإشارة إلى مذهب الحنفية، والذين ذهبوا إلى استحباب صيام يوم عرفة للحاج أيضاً، ولكن بشريطة ألا يؤدي هذا الصيام إلى إضعافه عن مشقة الوقوف بعرفات أو يتسبب في إخلاله بالدعوات المأثورة، مؤكدين أنه في حال ترتب على الصوم أي ضعف أو مشقة للحاج فإنه يصبح مكروهاً في حقه





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Dar Al-Ifta' Arafat Hajj Fasting Prophet Muhammad Scholars Maliki Shafi'i Hanafi Pilgrims Mount Arafat Physical Weakness

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