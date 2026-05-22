Dar al-Ifta' responds to a question on the obligation of animal sacrifice and the permissibility of buying meat by weight

The Supreme Council for Islamic Guidance in Egypt responds to a question on the obligation of animal sacrifice and the permissibility of buying meat by weight. The council clarifies that the sacrifice is a sunnah for those who can afford it every year, and it is not permissible to reduce the sacrifice to a lesser amount in the following year. The council also discusses the permissibility of saving the meat and the distribution of the sacrifice.

ورد إلى دار الإفتاء المصرية سؤال يقول صاحبه: هل على المسلم أن يضحي كل عام أم تكفيه مرة واحدة في العمر مع الاستطاعة على ذلك؟.

وقالت دار الإفتاء في إجابتها على السؤال إن الأُضْحِيَّة سُنة مؤكدة للقادر كل عام ولا يجزئ عام عما بعده لأن ذلك يتكرر بتكرر وقتها كالصلاة؛ وذلك لقوله صلى الله عليه وسلم: يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ إِنَّ عَلَى كُلِّ أَهْلِ بَيْتٍ في كُلِّ عَامٍ أُضْحِيَةً أخرجه الترمذي. هل يجوز الادخار من لحم الأضحية؟.. الإفتاء تجيب عالم أزهري عن الأضحية ب: ديك: لف بالمقطم واعتبر نفسك حاجحكم شراء الأضحية بالوزن





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Animal Sacrifice Dar Al-Ifta' Egypt Buying Meat By Weight Saving Meat Distribution Of Sacrifice

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