Days of Sacrifice: Tips and Facts

This news article provides information on the Days of Sacrifice, including their significance, how to pray, and the importance of remembering Allah during these days.

نشهد الآن الساعات الأولى من ثاني أيام التشريق بعد يوم عيد الأضحى ، والتي تعد من الأزمنة المباركة التي يغفل عنها الكثيرون، والتي توافق الأيام الثلاثة بعد يوم عيد الأضحى، وقد ذكر الله تعالى أيام التشريق في الكتاب العزيز كما حثنا رسول الله -صلى الله عليه وسلم - على اغتنام أيام التشريق ونهانا عن التفريط فيها لما لها من فضل عظيم، وحيث إننا في ثاني أيام التشريق وبه ينقضي نصفها، فلا وقت لتضييع ما بقى منها.

تكبيرات عيد الأضحى 2026.. الإفتاء تحذر من الاستهانة بها لـ3 أسباب... المزيد في الرابط https://www.example.com/news/days-of-sacrifice





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Days Of Sacrifice Islam Quran Hadith Prayer Allah Ramadan Eid Al-Adha Eid Al-Fitr Kebbeh Kebbeh Al-Balad Kebbeh Al-Shaykh Kebbeh Al-Khalil Kebbeh Al-Khalil Al-Haram Kebbeh Al-Khalil Al-Sharif Kebbeh Al-Khalil Al-Mukarramah Kebbeh Al-Khalil Al-Mukarramah Al-Haram Kebbeh Al-Khalil Al-Mukarramah Al-Sharif Kebbeh Al-Khalil Al-Mukarramah Al-Mukarramah A Kebbeh Al-Khalil Al-Mukarramah Al-Mukarramah A Kebbeh Al-Khalil Al-Mukarramah Al-Mukarramah A Kebbeh Al-Khalil Al-Mukarramah Al-Mukarramah A

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