Day of Sacrifice and Fasting in Hajj

The 11th day of Dhul Hijjah, known as the Day of Sacrifice or Qurbani, is the day after the Day of Atonement, or Eid al-Adha. It is a day of rest and reflection for pilgrims after completing the rituals of Eid al-Adha and Tawaf al-Ifadah. The reason for its name is that pilgrims spend the night in Mina, a place where they rest and prepare for the final rituals of Hajj.

نعيش اليوم الخميس في اليوم الحادي عشر من ذي الحجة والذي يعرف ويسمى بـ يوم القر وهو اليوم التالي ليوم النحر، وترجع تسميته بهذا الاسم إلى أن الحجاج يقرون فيه بمنى؛ أي يسكنون ويقيمون فيه بمنى بعد أن يفرغوا من طواف الإفاضة والنحر ويستريحوا.

ما هو يوم القر وسبب تسميته وفضله ودعاؤه المستجاب وأعمال الحج فيهأين تذهب حصى رمي الجمرات بعد رميها؟ أسرار لا تعرفها عن الحجصيام يوم القرونهى الشرع الشريف عن صيام ثاني أيام عيد الأضحى لأنه يوم من أيام التشريق، وقد نهى الرسول صلى الله عليه وسلم عن صيام هذه الأيام؛ إذ ورد عَنْ نُبَيْشَةَ الْهُذَلِيِّ رضي الله عنه قَالَ: قَالَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ صَلَّ اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ: «أَيَّامُ التَّشْرِيقِ أَيَّامُ أَكْلٍ وَشُرْبٍ وَذِكْرٍ لِلَّهِ».

وأوضحت السنة النبوية فضل ثاني أيام عيد الأضحى المعروف باسم يوم القر حيث يبيِّن هذا حديث نبوي عَنْ عَبْدِ اللَّهِ بْنِ قُرْطٍ، عَنِ النَّبِيِّ صَلَّى اللهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ قَالَ: «إِنَّ أَعْظَمَ الْأَيَّامِ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ تَبَارَكَ وَتَعَالَى يَوْمُ النَّحْرِ، ثُمَّ يوم القَّرِّ». وأيام التشريق ذكرت بالقرآن في قول الله تعالى: «وَاذْكُرُوا اللَّهَ فِي أَيَّامٍ مَعْدُودَاتٍ فَمَنْ تَعَجَّلَ فِي يَوْمَيْنِ فَلَا إِثْمَ عَلَيْهِ وَمَنْ تَأَخَّرَ فَلَا إِثْمَ عَلَيْهِ لِمَنِ اتَّقَى وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّكُمْ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ (203)» سورة البقرة.

وهذه الأيام القليلة -أيام التشريق- هي التي يبيت الحجيج لياليها في «منى»، فيبيتون ليلة الحادي عشر من شهر ذي الحجة، والثاني عشر، ومن تعجل يغادر «منى» في يوم الثاني عشر بعد أن يرمي الجمرات بعد الزوال، ومن لم يتعجل يبيت ليلة الثالث عشر، ويرمي الجمرات بعد الزوال في يوم الثالث عشر، ثم يغادر منى بعد ذلك. صيام أيام التشريقوثبت عن النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم- النهي عن صوم أيام التشريق الثلاثة، ولم يرخص في صومها إلا للحاج المتمتع أو القارن -يؤدي عمرة وحجًا- الذي لم يجد ذبح الهدي.

فعَنْ أَبِي مُرَّةَ مَوْلَى أُمِّ هَانِئٍ أَنَّهُ دَخَلَ مَعَ عَبْدِ اللَّهِ بْنِ عَمْرٍو عَلَى أَبِيهِ عَمْرِو بْنِ الْعَاصِ، فَقَرَّبَ إِلَيْهِمَا طَعَامًا، فَقَالَ: كُلْ. قَالَ: إِنِّي صَائِمٌ. قَالَ عَمْرٌو: كُلْ، فَهَذِهِ الأَيَّامُ الَّتِي كَانَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ يَأْمُرُنَا بِفِطْرِهَا، وَيَنْهَى عَنْ صِيَامِهَا





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Hajj Qurbani Day Of Atonement Eid Al-Adha Tawaf Al-Ifadah Pilgrims Rest Reflection Mina

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