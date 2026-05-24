Day of Arafat: Importance, Benefits, and Traditions

The Day of Arafat, also known as Eid al-Adha, is one of the most important days in the Islamic calendar. It marks the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage and is a day of great significance for Muslims worldwide. The text discusses the importance of the Day of Arafat, its traditions, and the benefits associated with it.

لعل يوم عرفة من أفضل الأيام التي لا يمكن لعاقل التفريط فيه، والذي يزداد البحث عنه وترقبه ليس فقط مع انفراط بل ودخول العشر الأوائل من ذي الحجة وقد مر أكثرها ، وصار يوم عرفة 2026 م على الأبواب مسافة أيام قليلة ، حيث إنه بعد غد الثلاثاء الموافق 26 من مايو 2026م، ولأنه إذا عُرف الفضل يزيد الحرص ومن ثم الاغتنام، من هنا تأتي أهمية معرفة فضل يوم عرفة ، فلايزال هناك أسرار أخرى أكثر عن يوم عرفة للحاج وغير الحاج .

مفسد للحج فاحذره .. خطيب المسجد النبوي يوضح أشد محظورات الإحرامالحج بدون تصريح.. خطيب المسجد الحرام يحذر: قبول الفريضة يكون بأمرينواجبات وأركان الحج.. خطيب المسجد النبوي يحذر: اجتنبوا ما يضيع أوقاتكمميوم عرفة ورد أن يوم عرفة هو اليوم التاسع من ذي الحجة، وصومه لغير الحاج سُنّة مؤكدة، حيث صامه النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم وحثّ عليه، مؤكدة أن الفقهاء اتفقوا على استحباب صوم يوم عرفة لغير الحاج.

ورَوَى أَبُو قَتَادَةَ رَضِيَ اللهُ تَعَالَى عَنْهُ أَنَّ النَّبِيَّ صَلَّى اللهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ قَالَ: «صِيَامُ يَوْمِ عَرَفَةَ، أَحْتَسِبُ عَلَى الله أَنْ يُكَفِّرَ السَّنَةَ الَّتِي قَبْلَهُ، وَالسَّنَةَ الَّتِي بَعْدَهُ». أخرجه مسلم. ويعد يوم عرفة مِن أفضل الأيام، لما قَالَتْه عَائِشَةُ إِنَّ رَسُولَ اللهِ صَلَّى اللهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ قَالَ: «مَا مِنْ يَوْمٍ أَكْثَرَ مِنْ أَن يُعْتِقَ الله فِيهِ عَبْدًا مِنْ النَّارِ مِنْ يَوْمِ عَرَفَةَ وَإِنَّهُ لَيَدْنُو ثُمَّ يُبَاهِي بِهِمْ الْمَلَائِكَةَ فَيَقُولُ مَا أَرَادَ هَؤُلَاءِ». رواه مسلم (1348).

كما أن يوم عرفة ملتقى المسلمين المشهود، يوم رجاء وخشوع، وذل وخضوع، يوم كريم على المسلمين «ما من يوم أكثر من أن يعتق الله فيه عبداً من النار من يوم عرفة»، وقال ابن عبد البر رحمه الله: «دعاء يوم عرفة مجاب كله في الأغلب» فضل يوم عرفةو ورد عن فضل يوم عرفة وهو يوم التاسع من ذي الحجة، أن صيامه يكفر ذنوب سنتين ، لما أخرج مسلم في صحيحه بسنده عن عائشة –رضي الله عنها- عن رسول الله –صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم- قال : « ما من يوم أكثر من أن يعتق الله فيه عبدا من النار من يوم عرفة، وإنه ليدنو ثم يباهي بهم الملائكة فيقول: ما أراد هؤلاء ؟ ».

وجاء أن يوم عرفة هو يوم مغفرة الذنوب، والتجاوز عن الآثام، ويوم المباهاة بأهل الموقف، والعتق من النار ، يوم من ملك فيه سمعه وبصره غفر له ما تقدم من ذنبه، ويسن صيام هذا اليوم لغير الحاج. وقد روي عن أبي قتادة أن النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم قال: ” صوم يوم عرفة يكفر سنتين ماضية ومستقبلة، وصوم عاشوراء يكفر سنة ماضية ” رواه الإمام مسلم، لذا يشرع كذلك استثماره بالعمل الصالح؛ لأن العمل الصالح فيه أفضل من الجهاد، ولأن يوم عرفة أحد أيام عشر ذي الحجة.

وقد قال عنها النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم” ما من أيام العمل الصالح فيهن أحب إلى الله من هذه الأيام العشر”، فقالوا: يا رسول الله، ولا الجهاد في سبيل الله؟ فقال رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم” ولا الجهاد في سبيل الله، إلا رجل خرج بنفسه وماله فلم يرجع من ذلك بشيء”. رواه الترمذي.

وورد أنه قال الحافظ ابن رجب رحمه الله: ( لما كان الله سبحانه وتعالى قد وضع في نفوس المؤمنين حنينا إلى مشاهدة بيته الحرام، وليس كل أحد قادرا على مشاهدته في كل عام، فرض على المستطيع الحج مرة واحدة في عمره. وجعل موسم العشر مشتركا بين السائرين والقاعدين، فمن عجز عن الحج في عام قدر في العشر على عمل يعمله في بيته يكون أفضل من الجهاد الذي هو أفضل من الحج).

حديث يوم عرفةورد في صحيح مسلم عن أبي قتادة رضي الله عنه، عن النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم أنه قال: «صِيَامُ يَوْمِ عَرَفَةَ أَحْتَسِبُ عَلَى اللهِ أَنْ يُكَفِّرَ السَّنَةَ الَّتِي قَبْلَهُ وَالسَّنَةَ الَّتِي بَعْدَهُ»، ومعنى الحديث أن الصيام في يوم عرفة يُكفر ذنوب السنة الماضية، ويَحُول بين صائمه وبين الذنوب في السنة التالية. وثبت عن النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم أنه كان يصوم التسع الأُوَلى من شهر ذي الحجة، وروى أبو داود وغيره عَنْ بَعْضِ أَزْوَاجِ النَّبِيِّ صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم «كَانَ رَسُولُ اللهِ صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم يَصُومُ تِسْعَ ذِي الْحِجَّةِ، وَيَوْمَ عَاشُورَاءَ، وَثَلاثةَ أَيَّامٍ مِنْ كُلِّ شَهْرٍ، وأَوَّلَ اثْنَيْنِ مِنَ الشَّهْرِ، وَالْخَمِيسَ».

وروى النسائي عَنْ حَفْصَةَ رضي الله عنها قَالَتْ: «أَرْبَعٌ لَمْ يَكُنْ يَدَعُهُنَّ النَّبِيُّ صلى الله عليه وآله وسلم: صِيَامَ عَاشُورَاءَ، وَالْعَشْرَ، وَثَلاثةَ أَيَّامٍ مِنْ كُلِّ شَهْرٍ، وَرَكْعَتَيْنِ قَبْلَ الْغَدَاةِ»





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Day Of Arafat Eid Al-Adha Importance Benefits Traditions Hajj Pilgrimage Islam Muslims Day Of Judgment Day Of Resurrection Day Of Gathering Day Of Mercy Day Of Sacrifice Day Of Repentance Day Of Forgiveness Day Of Repayment Day Of Gathering Of The People Day Of Mercy Of Allah Day Of Repentance Of Allah Day Of Forgiveness Of Allah Day Of Repayment Of Allah Day Of Gathering Of The People Of Paradise Day Of Mercy Of Allah On The Day Of Judgment Day Of Repentance Of Allah On The Day Of Judgm Day Of Forgiveness Of Allah On The Day Of Judg Day Of Repayment Of Allah On The Day Of Judgme Day Of Gathering Of The People Of Paradise On Day Of Mercy Of Allah On The Day Of Resurrecti Day Of Repentance Of Allah On The Day Of Resur Day Of Forgiveness Of Allah On The Day Of Resu Day Of Repayment Of Allah On The Day Of Resurr Day Of Gathering Of The People Of Paradise On Day Of Mercy Of Allah On The Day

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What Are the Health Benefits of Beef for Adolescents?This article explores the nutritional benefits of consuming beef, particularly for adolescents, highlighting its role in meeting essential nutrient requirements during critical growth stages. Three recent scientific studies published in the 'Nutrients' journal suggest that consuming beef-based meals helps adolescents consume essential nutrients and reduces the risk of nutritional deficiencies. The meat provides necessary components such as calcium, iron, zinc, thiamine, riboflavin, protein, and vitamin B12, contributing to overall growth and development. The article also discusses the essential role of beef in maintaining the overall health of the American population, emphasizing its unique blend of high-quality protein, iron, zinc, choline, and B vitamins. The critical period of adolescence, characterized by increased nutritional needs and potential dietary deficiencies, can be positively influenced by regular consumption of beef, as confirmed by studies. The article concludes with valuable insights into the dietary habits of American teenagers, further reinforcing the need for a balanced and nutritious beef-based diet for adolescents.

Read more »

News about Increased Pension Increase, Delay, and BenefitsThe news text highlights various aspects related to the increased pension and changes made in the pension system. It covers the announcement of retreating June payments for 11.5 million citizens, the resolution of cases for 42 thousand beneficiaries, and the preparation of 10 additional post offices for the distribution of June payments to beneficiaries.

Read more »

Dr. Nader Nour El-Din Discusses the Importance of Climate Zones and Agricultural ProductsDr. Nader Nour El-Din, an expert in water resources and agriculture at Cairo University and a former advisor to the Minister of Food, discusses the importance of climate zones and their specific agricultural products. He explains that each climate zone has its own agricultural products, and that countries in northern Europe are known for their high-quality apples, while the Egyptian apple is smaller. He also mentions that the Mediterranean region, where Egypt is located, is characterized by a dry climate and requires more water for irrigation due to high temperatures. He points out that Europe imports 48 types of vegetables from Egypt during the winter, including spinach, lettuce, and cabbage, to compensate for the freezing of their lands and snow cover.

Read more »

Gold Prices Declined in Egypt's Gold Sellers' Pools in Morning Trading on SaturdayEgypt's gold prices fell significantly in the first trades of the day, with the 21-karat gold official rate dropping by EGP 5 compared to the previous day.

Read more »

Day of Tawaif works, rulings, and benefits of day eighth of Dhul HijjahThis news provides information about the Day of Tawaif works, rulings, and benefits of the eighth day of the month of Dhul Hijjah, including works, rules, and benefits of that day.

Read more »

اكد النبي ليلة العرفة | دعاء اليوم العاشرِText explaining that the Prophet Muhammad confirmed the completion of faith and provision on the Day of Acknowledgment (the Day of Arafat). Includes merits of the day, its status in the Quran and common prayers related to it. The passage also explains the sequence of the Day of Ablution and the Day of Sacrifice.

Read more »