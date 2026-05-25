Day of Repentance: What to Do if You're Not a Pilgrim?

The Day of Repentance, also known as the Eighth Day of Dhul Hijjah, is an important day for both pilgrims and non-pilgrims. It is considered one of the most auspicious days of the year, and it is essential to make the most of this day and fulfill its purpose. This article provides guidance on what to do if you're not a pilgrim and how to make the most of this day.

بدأ يوم التروية منذ ساعات قليلة ، ليطرح سؤالا مهمًا وهو ماذا تفعل في يوم التروية إذا لم تكن حاجا لتغتنم فضله العظيم وتفوز بهذا اليوم المبارك، حيث إن يوم التروية هو اليوم الثامن من ذي الحجة ويعد من أعظم أيام العام سواء للحجاج أو لغير الحجاج ، لذا لا ينبغي تفويته وإنما ينبغي اغتنامه ، ومن ثم تتضح ضرورة معرفة ماذا تفعل في يوم التروية إذا لم تكن حاجا ليتحقق مرادك وتشارك الحجاج حالهم وغنائمهم بهذا اليوم المبارك.

أفضل دعاء في يوم التروية للصائمين.. ردده للمغرب ولن يردك الله خائباما هو يوم التروية؟.. اغتنمه اليوم لـ15 فضل ورزق للحاج وغيرهماذا تفعل في يوم التروية إذا لم تكن حاجا يقتصر فضل يوم التروية على الحجاج فقط وإنما أيضًا يشمل الجميع ومن بينهم غير الحجاج، فلهذا اليوم الكثير من الفضل سواء كان للحاج أو لغير الحاج، من هنا ينبغي عليك أن تعرف ماذا تفعل في يوم التروية إذا لم تكن حاجا ؟





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