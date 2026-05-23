Egyptian University Graduates and Employers – Advanced Study Reveals Job Market Fit and Satisfaction with Degrees

The results of a comprehensive statistical analysis among 5,170 graduates from 26 universities found that 71.6% found jobs within three months, and 25.2% were employed within a year of graduation. The study also highlighted that 60% of the employed graduates are in their field of study, and 23.1% in related fields. The private sector was the top industry employing graduates, followed by the government sector. The study also highlights the significance of practical training in job market readiness, with 60% of the surveyed graduates preferring the same field of study, and 44.4% not receiving adequate university-supported employment and career guidance. The report also makes recommendations on program restructuring, focusing on training and technological advancement to enhance program quality.

أعلن الدكتور محمد سامي عبدالصادق، رئيس جامعة القاهرة، نتائج التحليل الإحصائي الشامل لاستطلاع خريجي الجامعة وسوق العمل، والذي شارك فيه 5,170 خريجًا وخريجة من 26 كلية ومعهدًا، بهدف الوقوف على أوضاع الخريجين المهنية، وقياس مدى توافق البرامج الأكاديمية مع متطلبات سوق العمل المتغيرة.

وقد أوضحت نتائج الدراسة التي تضمنت تحليل البيانات والمؤشرات العلمية، أنه فيما يتعلق بمعدل التوظيف الكلي بين خريجي الجامعة، فقد بلغ 71.6%، وهو ما يعكس قدرة خريجي جامعة القاهرة على الاندماج في سوق العمل بكفاءة. كما أظهرت النتائج أن حوالي 38.8% من الخريجين حصلوا على فرصة عمل خلال أقل من 3 أشهر من التخرج، في حين حصل 25.2% على وظائف خلال سنة أو أكثر من التخرج.

كما أوضح التقرير تفوق خريجي الكليات العملية في معدلات التوظيف بنسبة بلغت 81.2% مقارنة بـ67.7% لخريجي الكليات النظرية، كما كشفت النتائج أن 60% من الخريجين العاملين يعملون في نفس مجال تخصصهم، بينما يعمل 23.1% في مجالات قريبة من تخصصاتهم الدراسية. وجاءت جودة المحتوى العلمي كأعلى عناصر التقييم لدى الخريجين بمتوسط بلغ 3.70 من 5، في حين جاء التدريب العملي كأقل العناصر تقييمًا بمتوسط 3.36.

وقد أوصى التقرير بعدد من الإجراءات الهامة، مثل إعادة هيكلة وحدات الدعم الوظيفي بالكليات، والتوسع في التدريب العملي، ومراجعة وتحديث المناهج الدراسية، وإنشاء مركز مهاري للتدريب الموازي، والنظر في وضع مؤشرات أداء لقياس مدى توافق البرامج الأكاديمية مع احتياجات سوق العمل بصورة دورية. وقد وجه رئيس الجامعة الشكر والتقدير لجميع خريجي جامعة القاهرة الذين شاركوا في استيفاء هذا الاستبيان، ولكل من ساهم في إعداده وتنفيذه وتحليل نتائجه، مشيدًا بالجهود العلمية والتنظيمية التي بُذلت لخروج الدراسة بصورة دقيقة تعكس واقع الخريجين واحتياجات سوق العمل





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