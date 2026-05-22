Egyptian Gun Law Reform

Egypt's new gun law was established emphasizing the necessity to prevent terrorist activities. The law specially banned weapons and manufactured arms to the specific groups with criminal records or mental disabilities.

حدد القانون رقم 394 لسنة 1954 بشأن الأسلحة والذخائر، ضوابط وشروط الحصول على ترخيص حيازة أو إحراز الأسلحة النارية، كما وضع قائمة بالفئات المحظور عليها الحصول على الترخيص بشكل نهائي حفاظًا على الأمن العام.

المادة الأولى من القانون نصت على أنه لا يجوز حيازة أو إحراز الأسلحة النارية إلا بعد الحصول على ترخيص من وزير الداخلية أو من ينيبه. أما الفئات المحظور عليها أيضًا، فقد أوضحت المادة السابعة من القانون 9 فئات لا يجوز منحها ترخيص حمل أو حيازة السلاح، من بينهم من تقل أعمارهم عن 21 عامًا، والمحكوم عليهم في جنايات أو جرائم الاعتداء على النفس أو المال أو العرض، إضافة إلى المتورطين في جرائم المخدرات أو السرقة أو المفرقعات.

وشملت الفئات المحظور عليها أيضًا المحكوم عليهم في الجرائم التي استُخدم فيها السلاح، والمتشردين والخاضعين لمراقبة الشرطة، فضلًا عن المصابين بأمراض عقلية أو نفسية أو غير المستوفين لشروط اللياقة الصحية اللازمة لحمل السلاح. وأكد القانون كذلك عدم منح الترخيص لمن يفتقدون المعرفة باحتياطات الأمن والسلامة الخاصة بالتعامل مع الأسلحة، مع منح وزارة الداخلية سلطة تحديد الضوابط الصحية والأمنية المنظمة لذلك. ونص القانون على إلغاء الترخيص الصادر لأي شخص إذا طرأت عليه لاحقًا إحدى حالات المنع المنصوص عليها قانونًا.





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gun Law Reform Terrorist Activities Criminal Records Mental Disabilities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dolar price goes down in Egyptian banksThe Egyptian pound depreciates against the US dollar, with a noticeable decline on some banks.

Read more »

Egyptian Pound vs US Dollar: Wednesday's Dollar Rates in Egyptian BanksThe Egyptian Pound has shown a relative calm in the rates of banks operating in Egypt, after a decrease on Tuesday. The highest rate for buying the US Dollar was offered by the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank at 53.29 Egyptian Pounds and 53.39 Egyptian Pounds for selling. There is a new offer for fully furnished apartments in the housing sector. Do you want to buy it with a single payment? The prices of chickens have risen significantly in the markets. What happened?

Read more »

Egyptian Pound - US Dollar Exchange Rate - May 20, 2026The Egyptian Pound continued to remain stable with regard to the US Dollar as trading began in the day's morning in the Egyptian banking market. In Bank Ahemet Asyut it was recorded at 53.07 Egyptian Pounds buying and 53.17 Egyptian pounds sale. Bank Misr showed the dollar spot at 53.07 for buying and 53.17 for sale. In Bank Misr confirmed the value of the US Dollar at 53.07 Egyptian Pounds buying and 53.17 sale. Prices in Bank Alexandria continued to rise up in the day's morning. Bank Al Oruba also showed the US Dollar value at 53.07 Egyptian Pounds buying and 53.15 Egyptian Pounds sale.

Read more »

سيناريوهات تتويج الأهلي والزمالك بالدوري المصري الممتازةThe potential scenarios for the victory of Al Ahly and Zamalek in the Egyptian Premier League.

Read more »

DMS statement during "Forecasting the Future of Egypt in Education" conferenceDMS statement on the results of the education reform study, evidence, progress and future vision.

Read more »

Cars in Egypt: New 2026 Models, Electric Vehicles, and SUVThe Egyptian car market is currently flooded with new 2026 model cars, designed to meet the demand for modern technology and align with the future of the automotive industry. The Siat Abiza 2027 hatchback is one of the models available, equipped with advanced features such as a hybrid engine, reaching a top speed of 200 km/h, generating 405 horsepower, and producing 717 Nm of torque. The Xpeng G9 2026 model is an SUV with a range of 520 km on a single charge and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. It is powered by a 98 kWh battery and comes with features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen. The price of the first class ranges from 2.740 million Egyptian pounds to 2.890 million Egyptian pounds, while the second class ranges from 2.890 million Egyptian pounds to 3.150 million Egyptian pounds, and the third class ranges from 3.150 million Egyptian pounds to 3.500 million Egyptian pounds.

Read more »