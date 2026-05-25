Egyptian News - Eid Al-Adha 2026

The article discusses the rising interest of citizens in searching for Eid Al-Adha 2026 greetings, as the holiday approaches. It also includes a warning about the slaughtering of animals and the preparations for Eid Al-Adha. The article also mentions the official dates of Eid Al-Adha 2026 and the duration of the holiday.

ارتفعت معدلات بحث الكثير من المواطنين حول رسائل تهنئة عيد الأضحى 2026 بالتزامن مع اقتراب حلول عيد الأضحى المبارك خلال يومين، حيث يبحث المسلمون في مختلف أنحاء العالم عن أفضل الكلمات والعبارات التي تعبر عن مشاعرهم تجاه الأهل والأصدقاء والأحباب في هذه المناسبة المباركة.

تحذير عاجل من الزرعة للمواطنين بشأن الأضاحي في عيد الأضحى، استعدا لـ عيد الأضحى .. نائب محافظ مطروح يتفقد مصنع تعبئة أسطوانات البوتاجاز، آخر كلام .. طقس عيد الأضحى 2026، محافظ كفر الشيخ يناقش الاستعدادات النهائية لـ عيد الأضحى | صور، ويستعد الملايين لاستقبال عيد الأضحى 2026 بأجواء مليئة بالفرحة والروحانيات، فتتزين البيوت وتتعالى أصوات تكبيرات العيد، ويتبادل الكثيرون رسائل تهنئة عيد الأضحى 2026 تعبيرًا عن معاني الألفة والتسامح وصلة الرحم التي تميز هذه المناسبة العظيمة.

موعد عيد الأضحى 2026 وإجازته الرسمية، حسبما أعلنته الحكومة المصرية عبر مجلس الوزراء، جاءت مواعيد عيد الأضحى 2026 كالتالي: وقفة عرفات: الثلاثاء 26 مايو 2026. أول أيام عيد الأضحى: الأربعاء 27 مايو 2026. آخر أيام الإجازة: الأحد 31 مايو 2026. مدة الإجازة: 6 أيام متصلة.

طبيعة الإجازة: مدفوعة الأجر للعاملين في القطاعين العام والخاص. هل تهنئة عيد الأضحى جائزة شرعًا؟ أكدت دار الإفتاء المصرية أن تهنئة عيد الأضحى مباحة ولا حرج فيها، فهي من أعمال البر والإحسان وتعد من العادات الحسنة التي تزيد المودة بين الناس. لذلك، لا تتردد في إرسال رسائل تهنئة عيد الأضحى 2026 لكل من تحب.

أفضل رسائل تهنئة عيد الأضحى 2026 للأهل والأصدقاء، نقدم لكم مجموعة مميزة من رسائل تهنئة عيد الأضحى 2026 يمكن إرسالها فورًا عبر الواتساب أو فيسبوك أو أي تطبيقات التواصل: رسائل قصيرة وجميلة: رسائل طويلة ومعبرة: رسائل للأصدقاء: 20 عبارة قصيرة للتهنئة (مناسبة للواتساب)، نصائح سريعة لإرسال رسائل التهنئة، صور تهنئة عيد الأضح





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Eid Al-Adha 2026 Greetings Slaughtering Preparations Official Dates Holiday Duration

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