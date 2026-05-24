Egyptian Pound, USD Exchange Rates: Tumbling!

The Egyptian Pound has plummeted against the US Dollar by around 25 Leis in all the banks operating in Egypt. The exchange rates for the US Dollar currently stand at 52.75 and 52.19 Egyptian Pounds for purchase and sales respectively, while the rates for gold are fluctuating upwards. Additionally, the prices of birds and poultry have also plummeted, with new patterns emerging in relation to poultry prices across different markets.

تراجع سعر صرف الدولار في جميع البنوك العاملة في مصر بمتوسط 25 قرشا . وتراوح سعر الدولار اليوم الإثنين بين 52.75 و 52.19 جنيه للشراء و بين 52.85 و 52.29 جنيه للبيع .

تذبذب في أسعار الذهب .. وهذه قيمة عيار 21 الآنانتهت الارتفاعات .. انهيار جديد في أسعار الدواجن بالأسواق . أسعار الدولار اليومايةقدم موقع صدى البلد الاخباري، أسعار الدولار اليوم الإثنين 24 مايو 2026 بمنتصف التعاملات، ضمن نشرته الخدمية .

سعر الدولار في مصرف أبوظبي الإسلامي 52.75 جنيه للشراء و52.85 جنيه للبيع . سعر الدولار في البنك الأهلي الكويتي 52.55 جنيه للشراء و52.65 جنيه للبيع. سعر صرف الدولار . سعر الدولار في المصرف المتحد 52.30 جنيه للشراء و52.40 جنيه للبيع .

سعر الدولار في بنك أبو ظبي الأول 52.30 جنيه للشراء و52.40 جنيه للبيع . سعر الدولار في بنك اتش اس ب سي 52.28 جنيه للشراء و52.38 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار مقابل الجنيه . سعر الدولار في بنك بيت التمويل الكويتي 52.27 جنيه للشراء و 52.37 جنيه للبيع.

سعر الدولار في بنك الشركة المصرفية 52.25 جنيه للشراء و52.35 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في بنك مصرسعر الدولار في بنك مصر 52.25 جنيه للشراء و52.35 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في بنك فيصل 52.25 جنيه للشراء و52.35 جنيه tráp . سعر الدولار في ميد بنك 52.25 جنيه للشراء و52.35 جنيه للبيع.

سعر الدولار أمام الجنيه . سعر الدولار في البنك العربي الأفريقي 52.25 جنيه للشراء و52.35 جنيه للبيع . سعر الدولار في البنك العقاري المصري العربي 52.25 جنيه للشراء و52.35 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في بنك الإسكندرية 52.25 جنيه للشراء و52.35 جنيه للبيع.

سعر الدولار في بنك البركة 52.25 جنيه للشراء و52.35 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في البنك الأهلي المصري . سعر الدولار في البنك الأهلي المصري 52.24 جنيه للشراء و52.34 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في المصرف العربي .

سعر الدولار في بنك نكست 52.20 جنيه للشراء و52.30 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في البنوك . سعر الدولار في بنك التنمية الصناعية 52.20 جنيه للشراء و52.30 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في بنك الإمارات دبي 52.19 جنيه للشراء و52.29 جنيه للبيع.





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Egyptian Pound USD Exchange Rates Plummeting Banks Poultry Prices

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bakistani Negotiator Breaks Iranian Nuclear Impasse, Family Overrules TeenagerEgyptian Minister Dr. Ahmad Rustom Hosts a Twinning Review Meeting with Ethiopian Regional IFC Leader Addis Ababa to Discuss Upcoming Actions on Strengthening bilateral relations and Reviewing AIFP Transactions

Read more »

موعد صلاة عيد الأضحى في جميع محافظات مصر 2026News text covering the date of Eid Al-Adha and specific prayers times in different Egyptian cities according to the Central Institute of Astronomy in Egypt.

Read more »

Egyptian State Railways: Additional Train Numbers Scheduled During Eid Al-Fitr HolidayThe text informs about the decisions made by the Egyptian State Railways to increase train numbers during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday to accommodate more passengers on those dates.

Read more »

نشرة الشروق الاقتصادية 23 مايو 2026: الذهب يتراجع 40 جنيها خلال أسبوع.. و3 مليارات دولار حجم سوق الأثاث في مصرGold prices drop by 40 Egyptian pounds during the week. The value of the furniture market in Egypt is estimated at 3 billion dollars.

Read more »

تراجع سعر الجنيه الذهب في تعاملات اليوم السبت، يصل إلى 8000 جنيه في عيار 21The Egyptian pound weakens by approximately 100 pounds in the evening trading of today, Saturday, May 23, 2026, compared to what it was on Friday.

Read more »

Dollar Stable Against the Egyptian Pound Despite UncertaintyThe minimum price of the US dollar remained unchanged at 52.77 Egyptian pounds (EP) for purchasing and 52.87 EP for selling, according to updated data from the Central Bank of Egypt. The dollar's stability continued in banks, with the lowest price remaining at 52.93 EP. The latest update of the official dollar exchange rate shows a stable price of 52.86 EP. The local currency had a loss of over 44 Egyptian pounds in a single day, as the dollar gained more than 44 Egyptian pounds before the end of banking activities on Thursday.

Read more »