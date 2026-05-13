Egyptian Nurses Combine Science, Skill, and Human Compassion in Fighting New Hanta Virus

The new Hanta virus has been spreading among passengers on the Dutch cruise ship 'Em in Hondius', which has seen its first cases of infection on board. The search for information on how to protect against the new Hanta virus has been increasing worldwide, coinciding with the disclosure of all the details of this disease by the World Health Organization. A number of steps that should be taken globally to prevent the spread of Hanta virus, after its discovery in April.

وزير الصحة: التمريض المصري يجمع بين العلم والمهارة والرحمة الإنسانية فيروس هانتا الجديد وسط متابعة آخر تطورات انتشار فيروس هانتا بين عدد من ركاب السفينة السياحية الهولندية "إم في هونديوس"، التي شهدت ظهور أول حالات للإصابة على متنها، تزايدت عمليات البحث الموسعة عالميا بشأن إجراءات الوقاية من فيروس هانتا الجديد، بالتزامن مع كشف منظمة الصحة العالمية كافة التفاصيل الخاصة بهذه العدوى، وكيفية الحماية من تفشيها دوليا.

مجموعة من الخطوات التي يجب العمل بها على مستوى العالم، كإجراءات للوقاية من انتقال عدوى فيروس هانتا الجديد، بعد اكتشافه مؤخرا في أبريل الماضي. متلازمتين، فيمكن لفيروسات هانتا الموجودة في نصف الكرة الغربي، بما في ذلك الولايات المتحدة، أن تُسبب متلازمة هانتا الرئوية (HPS)، وينتقل فيروس هانتا الأكثر شيوعًا المُسبب لهذه المتلازمة في الولايات المتحدة عن طريق فأر الغزلان.

أعراض الحمى النزفية المصحوبة بمتلازمة كلوية (HFRS): متلازمة الحمى النزفية الكلوية (HFRS) وهي عبارة عن مرض خطير، وقد يكون مميتًا في بعض الأحيان، ويصيب الكلى، حيث تظهر أعراضه عادةً خلال أسبوع إلى أسبوعين من التعرض للعامل المسبب، وفي حالات نادرة، قد يستغرق ظهورها ما يصل إلى ثمانية أسابيع، حيث تبدأ أعراضه الأولية في





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Egyptian Maritime Safety Authority Allots BudgetThe Egyptian Lower House Transportation and Communications Committee, chaired by HSP Abdel-Hafiz El-Jebri, approved the proposed budget of the Egyptian Maritime Safety Authority for the financial years 2026-2027.

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الصحة العالمية تحدد إجراءات للوقاية من فيروس هانتابي بي سي، والولايات المتحدة تجري مباحثات سرية بخصوص قواعد عسكرية جديدة في جرينلانديزمير، والصراع الإيراني-الولايات المتحدة ..Wohaha Health Organization defines 7 effective measures for preventing Hanta virus C, US secretly discusses the opening of new military bases in Greenlandism, Iranian-US conflict

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أمير مصطفى عبد المنان: القضاء المصري يحقق العدالة، إعلامي سعودي: صلاح غير مناسب لـ«دوري السعودي»، الصحة الجزائرية: خطر هانتا ضعيف، تدابير وقائية وتنظيميةThe news text discusses the role of the Egyptian judiciary in achieving justice, the opinion of a Saudi journalist on the suitability of Salah for the Saudi league, the Algerian Ministry of Health's assessment of the risk of Hanta virus transmission, and the measures taken to prevent and control the spread of the virus.

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الخارجية: الدولة تتحرك على أعلى مستوى بشأن واقعة اختطاف ناقلة النفط وسلامة البحارة المصريينThe Egyptian Foreign Ministry is taking a high-level approach to the situation of the hijacked tanker and the safety of Egyptian sailors.

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