Egyptian-Eritrean Relations: Ministers Discuss Strengthening Ties and Regional Developments

The Egyptian and Eritrean foreign ministers and transport ministers met with the Eritrean president to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and regional developments, including the situation in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

بتوجيهات من رئيس الجمهورية، التقى د. بدر عبد العاطي، وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج، والفريق مهندس كامل الوزير، وزير النقل، يوم السبت ١٦ مايو بفخامة الرئيس أسياس أفورقي، رئيس دولة إريتريا، لبحث سبل تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وتبادل الرؤى إزاء تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية في منطقة القرن الأفريقي والبحر الأحمر.

نقل الوزير عبد العاطي تحيات فخامة الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي لنظير سيادته الإريتري، مشيدا بالعلاقات التاريخية الراسخة التي تجمع البلدين، ومؤكداً الدعم المصري الكامل لدولة إريتريا من أجل الحفاظ على سيادتها ووحدة وسلامة أراضيها، والحرص على تعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري مع إريتريا في مختلف المجالات بما يحقق المصالح المشتركة للبلدين من خلال إقامة مشروعات تعاون ثنائي، مبرزا اصطحاب الوفد الزائر لعدد من رجال الأعمال وممثلي القطاع الخاص، بما يسهم في تعزيز الشراكة في عدد من القطاعات ذات الأولوية، وعلى رأسها التعدين والنقل، والصناعات الدوائية، والثروة السمكية، فضلاً عن دعم برامج بناء القدرات والتدريب لتأهيل الكوادر الإريترية في مختلف القطاعات.

وفيما يتعلق بأمن البحر الأحمر، شدد الوزير عبد العاطي على أن حوكمة وأمن البحر الأحمر يظلان مسؤولية حصرية للدول المشاطئة له، باعتباره ممراً استراتيجياً يرتبط بشكل مباشر بالأمن القومي لتلك الدول، ولا يجوز لأي أطراف غير مشاطئة الانخراط في ترتيبات أو تفاهمات تخصه، مؤكداً دعم مصر للرؤية الإريترية بشأن إدارة البحر الأحمر، وما تضمنته من التأكيد على وحدة وسيادة الدول المطلة عليه. في ذات السياق، استعرض الجانبان تطورات الأوضاع في منطقة القرن الأفريقي، حيث عرض الوزير عبد العاطي الرؤية المصرية إزاء تطورات الأوضاع في كل من السودان والصومال، مؤكداً موقف مصر الثابت تجاه الحفاظ على أمن واستقرار منطقة القرن الأفريقي، باعتبارها امتداداً مباشراً للأمن القومي المصري، وأهمية دعم مؤسسات الدولة الوطنية والحفاظ على وحدة وسيادة وسلامة أراضي دول المنطقة.

كما أكد الفريق مهندس كامل الوزير، الحرص على تعزيز التعاون مع إريتريا في مجالات النقل والبنية التحتية واللوجستيات، مشيراً إلى استعداد الجانب المصري لنقل خبراته في مجالات السكك الحديدية، والموانئ، والنقل البحري، بما يسهم في دعم جهود التنمية وتعزيز الربط الاقتصادي بين البلدين، مثمناً التوقيع على اتفاقية التعاون في مجال النقل البحري، وتسيير خط ملاحي للشحن يربط بين الموانئ المصرية والإريترية عبر البحر الأحمر والتي ستسهم في تعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي بين البلدين.

ومن جانبه، طلب الرئيس أفورقي نقل تحياته لفخامة الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي، معرباً عن تقديره للدور المصري الفاعل في دعم أمن واستقرار منطقة القرن الأفريقي والبحر الأحمر، ومشيداً بعمق العلاقات التاريخية التي تربط البلدين، ومؤكداً حرص إريتريا على مواصلة تعزيز التنسيق والتعاون مع مصر في مختلف المجالات السياسية والاقتصادية والأمنية بما يحقق المصالح المشتركة للبلدين والشعبين الشقيقين. كما أعرب الرئيس أفورقي عن حرص إريتريا على تعزيز التعاون مع مصر في كافة المجالات تحقيقاً للمنفعة المشتركة للبلدين





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