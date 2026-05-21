Egyptian Pound Exchange Rate - Lowest Dollar Rates

The news article discusses the exchange rates of the Egyptian Pound against the U.S. Dollar, with a particular focus on the lowest rates. The article highlights the lowest rates for buying and selling the Dollar recorded by several banks including the United Arab Emirates National Bank and some banks in the Egyptian banking system.

ثبت سعر أدني دولار أمام الجنيه مع أول تعاملات له اليوم الجمعة 22-5-2026 علي مستوي السوق الرسمية وبعد اعلان البنك المركزي تثبيت سعر الفائدة أمس.

آخر تحديث لأقل سعر دولاروصل آخر تحديث لـ أقل سعر دولار 52.77 جنيها للشراء و 52.87 جنيها للبيع في بنك الإمارات دبي الوطني. أقل سعر للدولار عند 53.27 جنيه بالبنوك... تعرف عليهاأعلى سعر للدولار عند 53.52 جنيه بتعاملات اليوم الخميس 21 مايو 2026 بالبنوك المصريةقبل اعلان الفائدة.. سعر الدولار في البنوك اليومسعر الدولار اليوموأظهرت تداولات الدولار استقرارًا من دون تغيير بالتوازي مع تعطل العمل في البنوك المصرية منذ مساء الخميس.

إجازة البنوكوأعلن البنك المركزي المصري تعطيل العمل في البنوك اعتبارا من مساء الخميس نظرًا لبدء مواعيد الراحة الأسبوعية في الجهاز المصرفي اعتبارا من اليوم الجمعة وحتي مساء غدا السبت. سعر الدولار في البنك المركزيوسجل سعر الدولار في البنك المركزي 52.86 جنيها للشراء و 52.96 جنيها للبيع . أقل سعربلغ أقل سعر دولار 52.77 جنيها للشراء و 52.87 جنيها للبيع في بنك الإمارات دبي الوطني.

ووصل ثاني أقل سعر دولار 52.81 جنيها للشراء و 52.91 جنيها للبيع في بنوك"الكويت الوطني، البركة، أبوظبي التجاري، كريدي أجريكول". وسجل سعر الدولار مقابل الجنيه 52.82 جنيها للشراء و 52.92 جنيها للبيع في بنكي"التجاري الدولي CIB، الإسكندرية". بلغ سعر الدولار أمام الجنيه 52.85 جنيها للشراء و 52.95 جنيها للبيع في بنوك"العققاري المصري العربي، أبوظبي الأول، بيت التمويل الكويتي، العربي الإفريقي الدولي".

سعر الدولار في أغلب البنوكوصل متوسط سعر الدولار في أغلب البنوك 52.87 جنيها للشراء و 52.97 جنيها للبيع في بنوك"المصري الخليجي، التعمير والاسكان، فيصل الاسلامي، ميد بنك، التنمية الصناعية، المصرف المتحد، مصر، الأهلي المصري، نكست، المصرف العربي الدولي، قناة السويس، HSBC". أعلي سعر دولاربلغ أعلي سعر دولار 52.93 جنيها للشراء و 53.03 جنيها للبيع في مصرف أبوظبي الإسلامي. وسجل ثاني أعلي سعر دولار 52.9 جنيها للشراء و 53 جنيها للبيع في بنوك"سايب، الأهلي الكويتي.

تثبيت سعر الفائدةأرجع البنك المركزي المصري قراره الصادر قبل قليل بشأن تثبيت سعر الفائدة بدون تغيير للمرة الثانية على التوالي، إلي أن اتباع البنوك المركزية العالمية سياسيات نقدية أكثر حذرًا بسبب التداعيات الدولية وارتفاع معدلات التضخم. وقال البنك المركزي المصري عبر لجنة السياسيات النقدية وذلك علي هامش اجتماعها اليوم، إن معدلات النمو الاقتصادي العالمي تسير بمعدلات متباطئة، نظرًا للتقلبات التي تواجه أسواق الطاقة .

التضخم وارتفاع أسعار الطاقةأوضح أن ذلك سبب ارتفاع أسعار خام برنت والغاز الطبيعي بشكل حاد في ظل تصاعد التوترات الجيوسياسية التي أثرت على الإمدادات العالمية للطاقة. وفي الوقت نفسه. و شهدت أسعار السلع الزراعية ضغوطا تصاعدية مدفوعة جزئيا بارتفاع تكاليف الأسمدة إثر زيادة أسعار الغاز، إلى جانب تزايد علاوات المخاطر على التجارة الدولية





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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