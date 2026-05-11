Egyptian Maritime Safety Authority Allots Budget

The Egyptian Lower House Transportation and Communications Committee, chaired by HSP Abdel-Hafiz El-Jebri, approved the proposed budget of the Egyptian Maritime Safety Authority for the financial years 2026-2027.

وافقت لجنة النقل والمواصلات بمجلس النواب خلال اجتماعها مساء اليوم، برئاسة النائب وحيد قرقر رئيس اللجنة، على مشروع موازنة هيئة سلامة الملاحة البحرية للعام المالي 2026-2027.

حيث بلغت تقديرات موازنة الهيئة للعام المالي 2026-2027 وعمولات العام المالي 2025-2026 مبلغاً يصل إلى 7 مليارات و250 مليون جنيه، وقد قدر لها موازنة الجارية بمبلغ 330 مليون و703 ألف جنيه، والموازنة الاستثمارية بمبلغ 260 مليون جنيه. وقد بلغت تقديرات موازنة الجارية للهيئة للعام المالي 2026-2027 مبلغ 330 مليون و703 ألف جنيه، بينما بلغت اعتمادات العام المالي الجاري 2025 - 2026 مبلغ 250 مليون و228 ألف جنيه بزيادة قدرها 80 مليون و475 ألف جنيه بنسبة 32%.

وقد شهد الاجتماع مناقشات موسعة بشأن مشروع موازنة الهيئة حيث أشار النواب إلى أن موازنة الجارية بالاتفاق أعلى من الاعتمادات، وفي الوقت نفسه ارتفعت موازنة الجارية بسبب ظروف تشغيلية أو زيادة في الأجور، أو شراء السلع والخدمات. وقد تثير هذه الصعلبة التساؤلات عن أسباب انخفاض قيمة الفائض المخصوه للخزانة العامة بالنسبة للعام المالي الجاري.

وقد ركز حديد قرقر رئيس اللجنة على أن اللجنة ستعمل على دعم كل جهة تابعة للهيئة التي تسعى لتطوير خدماتها بما يحقق مصلحة الوطن ويحسن مستوى الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين. وقد أشار رئيس اللجنة إلى أن الخطط الاستثمارية للهيئة تتضمن تنويع الأصول وتCóجة موارد التشغيل في طرق النقل والآلات والقدرة الممولة للأجهزة، بالإضافة إلى التنويع في الاستثمارات.

وقد تtexل رئيس اللجنة طلبات بشأن تفاصيل الخطة الاستثمارية للهيئة وتحديد المشاريع التي يجب الانتهاء منها من قبل تاريخ منتصف العام المالي 2026-2027، وكذلك تأثير هذه المشروعات على إيرادات الهيئة





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