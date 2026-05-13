Egyptian Grand Mosque: Photography during Hajj is permissible, but with restrictions

The Grand Mosque in Egypt clarified that photography during Hajj is permissible, but with restrictions. It is allowed as long as it does not distract the pilgrim from performing their duties and does not cause harm to others.

المواصفات والجودة تبحث معايير الأغذية «فائقة التجهيز» وتدعم الاقتصاد الدائريمع تكرار مظاهر توثيق اللحظات عبر الهواتف المحمولة ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في موسم الحج لمشاركة تفاصيل هذه الرحلة مع الآخرين، ترددت التساؤلات حول الضوابط الشرعية لهذا السلوك، وما إذا كان يتعارض مع روح العبادة والخشوع أم أنه مباح دون قيود.

وفي هذا الصدد، أوضحت دار الإفتاء المصرية أن التصوير في أثناء أداء مناسك الحج في أصله أمر مباح شرعا، ولا يوجد ما يمنعه من حيث الحكم العام، إلا أن الإباحة مقيدة بعدم انشغال الحاج به عن أداء المناسك على الوجه الأكمل، مؤكدة أن المقصد الرئيسي من الحج هو التفرغ الكامل للعبادة والانقطاع إلى الله تعالى، وليس الانشغال بالتوثيق أو النشر أو التصوير.

وعن الضوابط الشرعية لاستخدام التصوير، أكّدت دار الإفتاء أنَّ استخدام الهاتف داخل المشاعر المقدسة يجب أن يكون في أضيق الحدود التي لا تؤثر على أداء، مشيرة إلى أنه لا يجوز أن يؤدي التصوير إلى تعطيل الحركة أو إيذاء الآخرين أو التسبب في زحام أو تشويش على الحجاج، لأن ذلك يتعارض مع مقاصد العبادة والسكينة المطلوبة في هذه الشعيرة العظيمة.

، إلى أن الحج في جوهره يمثل حالة من الانفصال عن مشاغل الدنيا ومظاهرها، والتوجه الكامل إلى الله تعالى بالعبادة والخضوع، مستشهدة بقول الله تعالى: ﴿الْحَجُّ أَشْهُرٌ مَّعْلُومَاتٌ ۚ فَمَن فَرَضَ فِيهِنَّ الْحَجَّ فَلَا رَفَثَ وَلَا فُسُوقَ وَلَا جِدَالَ فِي الْحَجِّ ۗ وَمَا تَفْعَلُوا مِنْ خَيْرٍ يَعْلَمْهُ اللَّهُ ۗ وَتَزَوَّدُوا فَإِنَّ خَيْرَ الزَّادِ التَّقْوَىٰ ۚ وَاتَّقُونِ يَا أُولِي الْأَلْبَابِ﴾، (197 البقرة)، بما يعكس قدسية هذا الوقت وضرورة استثماره في الذكر والدعاء والتقرب إلى الله دون الانشغال بما يشتت القلب أو يضعف الخشوع





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Hajj Photography Restrictions Grand Mosque Egypt

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