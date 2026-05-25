Egyptian News: Results of Sixth Grade Primary Exam

The Ministry of Education in Cairo has announced the availability of the results of the Sixth Grade Primary Exam through various channels, including the phone number 09000100 / 09000111 for landline and 5757 for mobile, as well as through the chatbot available on the Basic Education Portal. The results can also be accessed on the official Facebook pages of schools in a detailed list of students' names, roll numbers, and national IDs, along with their grades in basic subjects, non-added subjects, and the total score. In addition, the results can be accessed for free inside the schools themselves. The link to the results of the transfer classes in Cairo can be accessed through the Basic Education Portal by clicking on https://eduserv.cairo.gov.eg/Results/DifferentStages. The steps to access the results of the Second Grade Exam with the roll number can be found here. The results of the Sixth Grade Exam with the name and roll number can be found here. The Ministry of Education and Vocational Training confirmed that the results of the transfer classes do not require official approval from Minister of Education and Vocational Training Mohamed Abd El-Latif.

نتيجة الصف السادس الابتدائي بالرقم القومي .. يبحث عنها جميع طلاب الصف السادس الابتدائي وأولياء أمورهم على مختلف محركات البحث على الانترنت.

نتيجة الصف السادس الابتدائي بالرقم القوميأعلنت مديرية التربية والتعليم بالقاهرة عبر موقعها الرسمي ، عن ظهور نتيجة الصف السادس الابتدائي بالرقم القومي من خلال التليفون الارضى : 09000100 / 09000111 ، و التليفون المحمول : 5757 ، والمحادثة الألية (Chatbot) الموجودة على بوابة التعليم الأساسي ، مشيرةً إلى أنه للإستعلام عبر خدمة المحادثة الآلية ، يتم دفع الرسوم المطلوبة بعد الاستعلام عن طريق كود فوري الذى يظهر للمستعلم من خلال أي منفذ فورى أو تطبيق my fawry أو الدفع من خلال البطاقة الائتمانية.

نتيجة الصف السادس الابتدائي بالرقم القومي على فيس بوككما نشرت عددا من المدارس على صفحاتها الرسمية على فيس بوك ، نتيجة الصف السادس الابتدائي بالرقم القومي ، في شكل قوائم تفصيلية بإسم الطالب ورقم جلوسه ورقمه القومي ودرجاته في المواد الأساسية ، ودرجاته في المواد غير المضافة للمجموع ، والمجموع الكلي ، ومواد الرسوب إن وجدت وإلى جانب إعلان نتيجة الصف السادس الابتدائي بالرقم القومي على الصفحات الرسمية للمدارس ، يتم إتاحة نتيجة الصف السادس الابتدائي بالرقم القومي داخل المدارس نفسها للتأكد من وصولها لجميع الطلاب بشكل مجاني .

رابط نتائج صفوف النقل محافظة القاهرة على بوابة التعليم الأساسييمكن لمن يهمه الأمر الوصول إلى رابط نتائج صفوف النقل محافظة القاهرة على بوابة التعليم الأساسي من خلال الضغط على https://eduserv.cairo.gov.eg/Results/DifferentStages رابط نتائج صفوف النقل محافظة القاهرة على بوابة التعليم الأساسي .. خطوات الاستعلامنتيجة الصف الثاني الإعدادي برقم الجلوس 2026 |ظهرت الآن في بعض المدارسنتيجة الصف السادس الابتدائي برقم الجلوس والاسم 2026 .. مدارس تعلن ظهورها الآن نتيجة صفوف النقل 2026 .. هل يتولى وزير التعليم اعتمادها؟

أكدت وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني ، أن نتيجة صفوف النقل 2026 ، لا تحتاج إلى اعتمادها رسميا من محمد عبد اللطيف وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني . وقالت وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني : نتيجة صفوف النقل 2026 يتم إعلانها مباشرة في المدارس بمجرد انتهاء أعمال التصحيح ورصد الدرجات في كل مدرسة





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Egyptian News Results Of Sixth Grade Primary Exam Results Of Sixth Grade Exam With The Name And Results Of Transfer Classes Steps To Access The Results Phone Number For Landline And Mobile Facebook Pages Of Schools Chatting Bot On The Basic Education Portal Free Access To Results Inside Schools

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