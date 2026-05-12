Egyptian State, World Bank Discuss Cooperation for Enhancing Investment Efficiency and Reforming State-Owned Companies

Dr. Hussein Eisa, Vice President of the Cabinet for Economic Affairs, met Arturo Herrera Gutierrez, Global Chief of Governance at the World Bank, to discuss areas of mutual cooperation, and to support the state's efforts to enhance the efficiency of public sector investment management, improve the state and public sector entities' situation, as well as enhance governance in them, which would contribute to improving public spending efficiency and resource allocation and support the country's economic development priorities.

Dr. Hussein Eisa, Vice President of the Cabinet for Economic Affairs, met Arturo Herrera Gutierrez, Global Chief of Governance at the World Bank, to discuss areas of mutual cooperation, and to support the state's efforts to enhance the efficiency of public sector investment management, improve the state and public sector entities' situation, as well as enhance governance in them, which would contribute to improving public spending efficiency and resource allocation and support the country's economic development priorities.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmad Roustom, Minister of Planning and Economic Development. During the meeting, Eisa emphasized that the Egyptian state follows a clear approach to dividing ownership and management systems, indicating that real success cannot be measured by ownership but rather by the management's ability to provide efficiency and effectiveness, and to meet the needs of citizens and markets.

He explained that the government is working on restructuring state-owned and public sector entities through the development of administrative and governance systems, which will ensure the maintenance of service efficiency and the achievement of development balance. In addition, he explained that the state aims to strengthen the role of the government as a regulatory, administrative, and streamline entity, and to create space for the private sector in production and service provision.

He added that several institutions would be reorganized based on their nature of work and duties, as well as some public and non-profit institutions, to enhance efficiency and promote effective management. He added that the current reform program aims to enhance government service efficiency, develop cost and asset accounting systems, and measure the performance, which will contribute to the construction of a complete system that would support decision-makers in making wise use of state assets, as well as benefit from international experience and technical support in implementing reform programs and restructuring.

Dr. Ahmad Roustom, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, highlighted the government's continued cooperation with the World Bank in providing technical support for the enhancement effort to enhance the efficiency of public investment management. Roustom mentioned the previous discussions that took place during the spring meetings in Washington, DC, as well as the existing collaboration on various economic and reform-related projects.

He added that the government aims to finalize the relevant technical reviews for the framework for public investment management, work with the World Bank to complete the reforms related to state-owned companies, and continue communication regarding the efforts to reform the state-owned companies, considering the importance of providing technical support in this process as well as in the case of addressing or adjusting the ownership policy of the state of government and the creation of a ministry of state enterprises. He added that the government is making progress in efforts to enhance public investment efficiency, promote service management, and create a balance between achieving performance goals and resource utilization efficiency





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Public Sector Investment Management State-Owned Companies Reform Efforts Governance Enhancements Egypt-World Bank Cooperation

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