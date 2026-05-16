Egyptian Ministry of Education: Exams for Secondary Education Exams Begin in Several Egyptian Provinces Ahead of Summer Exams, with Strict Security Measures Implemented

From June 17 to June 18, 2025, the Ministry of Education in Egypt began a series of exams for students of the secondary school graduating exams 2025, with strict security measures and surveillance deployed across all the exams. In the province of Dakahlia, the exam supervisor, Yasser Emara, personally supervised the distribution of exam papers and monitored them being sent to the exam rooms. In the province of North Sinai, some 79,266 students will take exams on June 18. The exams will run for one day, and each student will have different subjects, depending on the level they're studying.

انطلقت صباح اليوم السبت امتحانات الفصل الدراسي الثاني ونهاية العام الدراسي 2025 / 2026 لسنوات النقل بالمراحل التعليمية المختلفة بمحافظات الجمهورية وسط إجراءات تنظيمية مكثفة تعكس مدى استعداد مديريات التربية والتعليم على مستوى الجمهورية.

في محافظة دمياط، حرص ياسر عمارة وكيل وزارة التربية والتعليم على الإشراف المباشر والميداني على عملية توزيع مظاريف أسئلة الامتحانات من مركز توزيع إدارة دمياط التعليمية ونقلها إلى مختلف اللجان الامتحانية، وذلك للتحقق من وصول الأسئلة في مواعيدها المحددة ووفق أعلى معايير السرية والأمان والسرعة. وأكد وكيل الوزارة على الجاهزية التامة لجميع مدارس بمختلف الإدارات التعليمية لاستقبال الطلاب، مشدداً على ضرورة الالتزام بالقواعد المنظمة لأعمال الامتحانات.

وفي محافظة شمال سيناء، قال حمزة رضوان وكيل وزارة التربية والتعليم بالمحافظة إن 79 ألفا و266 طالبا وطالبة يؤدون اليوم الامتحانات من بينهم 43 ألفا و742 طالبا وطالبة بالصفوف الثالث والرابع والخامس والسادس الابتدائي، 23 ألفا و126 طالبا وطالبة بالصفين الأول والثاني الإعدادي، و12 ألفا و398 طالبا وطالبة بالصفين الأول والثاني الثانوي العام. وأضاف رضوان، أن طلاب المرحلتين الابتدائية والإعدادية يؤدون الامتحانات في مادة اللغة العربية لمدة ساعتين ونصف، بينما يؤدي طلبة الصف الأول الثانوي العام الامتحانات في مادة اللغة العربية لمدة ثلاث ساعات، ويؤدي طلبة الشعبة الأدبية بالصف الثاني الثانوي العام الامتحانات في مادة الجغرافيا لمدة ساعتين، ويؤدي طلبة الشعبة العلمية امتحانات في مادة الكيمياء لمدة ساعتين.

كما أوضح رضوان علي اتخاذ كافة التدابير اللازمة لضمان سير العملية الامتحانية بكل دقة وانضباط، وجمه مديري الإدارات التعليمية بضرورة التواجد الميداني، والتحقق من جودة الإضاءة والتهوية داخل اللجان، والالتزام بالشفافية التامة





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Secondary Education Exams Exam Supervisor Exam Room Distribution Summer Exams Strict Security Measures Surveillance Deployment Examination Of All Schools Students In Different Age Groups College Preparatory Exams Multiple Subjects Different Levels

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