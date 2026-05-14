Egyptian Minister of Education: Video to Explain Exam Questions, Concerns Over Secondary Exam Numbers

Egyptian Minister of Education Mohamed Abdul-Latif has announced that the Ministry will soon release a video explaining how to deal with exam questions and answer sheets for the upcoming Secondary School Exams. He also addressed concerns over the number of exam seats and exam locations. The Minister also mentioned the importance of Japan's education system in Mathematics and Science, and how Egypt has learned from it.

قال محمد عبد اللطيف وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني ، أن الوزارة رصدت شكاوى الطلاب وأولياء الأمور من منهج الدراسات المقرر على طلاب الصف الثاني الإعدادي ، مشيراً إلى أن الوزارة تهتم بشكاوى العملية التعليمية وتتعامل معها بجدية وكان قد أكد محمد عبد اللطيف وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني ، إنه سيتم إعلان أرقام جلوس طلاب الثانوية العامة 2026 ومقار اللجان الامتحانية بعد عيد الأضحى.

وأعلن محمد عبد اللطيف وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني ، أنه سيتم قريبًا نشر فيديو توضيحي لطلاب الثانوية العامة، يتضمن شرحًا لكيفية التعامل مع ورقة أسئلة امتحانات الثانوية العامة 2026 وطريقة الإجابة. وأشار وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني إلى أن الوزارة حريصة على توفير الدعم والإرشادات اللازمة للطلاب قبل انطلاق امتحانات الثانوية العامة، لضمان سير الامتحانات بصورة منظمة وهادئة. ومن جانبه ..

أعلن خالد عبد الحكم رئيس امتحانات الثانوية العامة 2026 ، إن عدد طلاب الثانوية العامة 2026 يصل إلى 921 ألف و709 طالب وطالبة. أكد خالد عبد الحكم ،أن اجمالي عدد لجان امتحانات الثانوية العامة بلغ ٢٠٣٢ لجنة بدون لجان السجون والمستشفيات. وزير التعليم: قريبا..

فيديو لشرح طريقة التعامل مع أسئلة امتحانات الثانوية العامة 2026وزير التعليم ينفي تورط المراقبين في أزمة تداول امتحانات الثانوية العامة بجروبات الغش العام الماضي وأضاف أن إجمالي عدد طلاب الثانوية العامة بالنظام القديم بلغ ٣٤٠٣ طالب وطالبة ،بينما يبلغ إجمالي عدد طلاب النظام الجديد ٩١٨٣٠٦ طالب وطالبة. ويبلغ إجمالي عدد طلاب الثانوية العامة بالنظامين القديم والجديد ٩٢١٧٠٩ طالب وطالبة.

وكان قد أكد محمد عبداللطيف وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني ، أن تدريس مناهج الرياضيات والعلوم اليابانية في المدارس المصرية ، سيكون باللغة العربية في المدارس الحكومية ، وباللغات في مدارس اللغات. أضاف وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني ، خلال لقاءه المنعقد الآن مع محرري التعليم ، أن اليابان نموذج ناجح جدا في العلوم والرياضيات تحديدا، مشيرا إلى انها دولة متميزة عالميا في المجالين لذلك ذهبت إليهم مصر.

وأوضح وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني أن مخرجات التعليم اليابانية في العلوم والرياضيات ستكون نفسها مخرجات التعلم عند تدريس هذه المناهج في مصر، وهذا سيكون له أثر ممتاز على التعليم المصري والطلاب المصريين





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Egyptian Minister Of Education Secondary School Exams Exam Questions Exam Seats Exam Locations Japan's Education System Mathematics Science

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Egyptian Minister: The Truth and Myth from the Egyptian Court FilesSaudi Journalist: Salah is no longer suitable for Saudi LeagueEgyptian Journalist: The situation of the eight Egyptian sailors kidnapped off the coast of Somalia has reached a critical stageThe Egyptian Minister of Antiquities, Mustafa Abd al-Manan, said that the truth and myth from the Egyptian court files. The Saudi journalist, Ali Al-Saudi, said that Salah is no longer suitable for the Saudi League. The Egyptian journalist, Amira Mohamed, wife of the kidnapped Egyptian sailor, Mohamed Ra'i, revealed the developments in the kidnapping case off the coast of Somalia, stating that the situation of the kidnapped sailors has reached a critical stage. She also mentioned that the ransom has increased to 10 million dollars and that the company is waiting for the Somali pirates to contact them.

Read more »

News Text in ArabicNews text in Arabic, including statements from the Egyptian judiciary, the French Foreign Ministry, and a Saudi journalist regarding the Saudi league and the French law regarding artifacts.

Read more »

الخارجية: الدولة تتحرك على أعلى مستوى بشأن واقعة اختطاف ناقلة النفط وسلامة البحارة المصريينThe Egyptian Foreign Ministry is taking a high-level approach to the case of the hijacked tanker and the safety of Egyptian sailors.

Read more »

الخارجية: الدولة تتحرك على أعلى مستوى بشأن واقعة اختطاف ناقلة النفط وسلامة البحارة المصريينThe Egyptian Foreign Ministry is taking a high-level approach to the situation of the hijacked tanker and the safety of Egyptian sailors.

Read more »

Health Minister: Egyptian Nurses Combine Compassion, Expertise, and Humane Caring in Training ..The Health Minister, Dr. Khaled Abdel Azim, has officially launched a 4-month training program for nurses, combining expertise, compassion, and humane care, effectively starting the end-of-year holidays for some students.

Read more »

Dr. Mufdi Medbouli: The Egyptian Medical Care Provider Combines Knowledge, Skills, and Humane CompassionEgyptian Medical Care Providers are renowned for combining expertise, professionalism, and compassion, as stated by Minister of Health Dr. Mufdi Medbouli.

Read more »