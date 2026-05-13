Egyptian Nursing Combines Knowledge, Skills, and Human Compassion

The Egyptian Minister of Health emphasized the importance of the new digital system, which aims to enhance the tourist experience and streamline airport procedures. The system will provide a secure, fast, and simple way to obtain a visa upon arrival, replacing the current paper-based system. The system will be launched in August at all Cairo International Airport terminals, with a phased expansion and rollout to other airports.

وزير الصحة: التمريض المصري يجمع بين العلم والمهارة والرحمة الإنسانية رسما ولمدة 4 أشهر.. بدء إجازة نهاية العام لبعض الطلاب من الغد شهد اليوم الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، رئيس مجلس الوزراء، مراسم توقيع اتفاقيتي إدارة وتشغيل المنظومة الرقمية المُستحدثة للحصول على التأشيرة عند الوصول لمطار القاهرة الدولي، لإبرام التعاقدات التنفيذية بين الجهات المعنية بتشغيل المنظومة، وهي الشركة المُنفذة «ساي شيلد للتكنولوجيا»، إلى جانب مُقدِّمَي الخدمة: البنك الأهلي المصري؛ وبنك مصر، وذلك بحضور شريف فتحي، وزير السياحة والآثار، ومحمد عامر، وكيل محافظ البنك المركزي المصري لقطاع العمليات المصرفية ونظم الدفع.

وقام بالتوقيع على الاتفاقيتين كلٌ من؛ محمد الإتربي، الرئيس التنفيذي للبنك الأهلي المصري، وهشام عكاشة، الرئيس التنفيذي لبنك مصر، والدكتور مصطفى عيسى، رئيس قطاع الحلول الرقمية بشركة «ساي شيلد للتكنولوجيا». وأكد رئيس الوزراء أهمية هذه المنظومة التي تدعم جهود الدولة المصرية لتطوير تجربة السائح منذ لحظة وصوله، وتيسير الإجراءات بالمطارات المصرية انطلاقاً من الحرص على النهوض بجودة الخدمات السياحية، وذلك في إطار التوجهات الاستراتيجية للدولة نحو تعزيز التحول الرقمي.

ويُمثل توقيع هاتين الاتفاقيتين خطوة نحو بدء التشغيل الفعلي للمنظومة المُستحدثة، المقرر إطلاقها في جميع مباني مطار القاهرة الدولي خلال شهر أغسطس المُقبل، تمهيدًا للتوسع التدريجي وتعميم التجربة في جميع المطارات المصرية. وتسهم المنظومة الجديدة في تقليل التكدس بالمطارات، وتسريع إجراءات الوصول، وتحسين التجربة السياحية الوافدة إلى مصر، وذلك من خلال استحداث منظومة رقمية مُؤمنة للحصول على التأشيرة عند الوصول للمطار بشكلٍ سريعٍ وسلس، عبر استخراج طابع التأشيرة عند الوصول (Visa On Arrival) إلكترونيًا وبإجراءات مُبسطة، بديلاً عن الطابع الورقي المعمول به حالياً.

ووفقاً للمنظومة الجديدة؛ يقوم الوافد الراغب في الحصول على التأشيرة عند الوصول (Visa On Arrival) إلكترونيًا؛ بإدخال بياناته من خلال: ماكينات الخدمة الذاتية المتاحة بالمطارات ومنافذ الوصول، أو الموقع الرسمي الخاص بالمنظومة عبر الانترنت، أو تطبيق الهاتف المحمول الخاص بالمنظومة، حيث يقوم العميل بسداد مقابل التأشيرة ورسوم الخدمة الكترونياً من خلال القنوات المُتاحة عبر المنظومة، ليتم اصدار طابع التأشيرة في شكل رمز استجابة سريع (QR Code)، حيث يقوم المختص بمنفذ الجوازات بمسح رمز الاستجابة للتحقق من صحته ومطابقته، ذلك فضلاً عن إمكانية الحصول عليها قبل الوصول خلال 48 ساعة أو من خلال الشركات السياحية





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Egyptian Nursing Digital System Visa Upon Arrival Tourist Experience Streamlining Airport Procedures

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