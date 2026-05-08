Egyptian Journalists' Union Announces Free Pilgrimage Applications and Draw

The Egyptian Journalists' Union (EJU) has announced the procedures for applying for free pilgrimages that were previously announced. The draw will take place during the ceremony of distributing pilgrimage permits on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 5 pm, at the EJU headquarters. The application process will start at 5 pm, with the allocation of EJU staff to assist with the registration process. The application is limited to EJU members only, requiring the applicant to attend in person to complete the registration process. No proxy registration will be allowed.

وزير الخارجية لنظيره التنزاني: نتمسك بالتوافق ورفض الإجراءات الأحادية في ملف النيل روائي حائز على نوبل يرفض المشاركة في مهرجان القدس: إسرائيل تحتاج سنوات لاستعادة سمعتها بعد جرائمها بحق الفلسطينيينوزير خارجية إيران: تقديرات المخابرات الأمريكية بشأن قدراتنا الصاروخية غير صحيحةهل يجوز الجمع بين الأضحية والعقيقة في نية واحدة؟

الإفتاء تُجيبأعلنت لجنة الحج والعمرة بـنقابة الصحفيين المصرية، برئاسة محمد السيد الشاذلي، إجراءات التقديم للعمرات المجانية التي سبق الإعلان عنها، والمقرر إجراء القرعة الخاصة بها خلال احتفالية توزيع تأشيرات الحج، غدًا السبت، في تمام الساعة الخامسة مساءً، على مسرح النقابة. وأوضحت اللجنة أن إجراءات التقديم تتضمن بدء تسجيل الأسماء اعتبارًا من الساعة الخامسة مساءً، مع تخصيص عدد من موظفي الشؤون الإدارية لإتمام عملية التسجيل، إلى جانب تنظيم عملية الدخول والتقديم أمام مسرح النقابة.

وأكدت أن التقديم يقتصر على أعضاء نقابة الصحفيين المصرية فقط، مع اشتراط حضور العضو بنفسه لإتمام التسجيل، وعدم السماح بالتقديم نيابة عن أي عضو غير متواجد. وشددت اللجنة على أن القرعة ستُجرى خلال الاحتفالية بشكل علني أمام جميع الحضور، ضمانًا للشفافية وتكافؤ الفرص بين المتقدمين





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Egyptian Journalists' Union Free Pilgrimage Applications Draw Ceremony Pilgrimage Permits EJU Headquarters

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