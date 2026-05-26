Egyptian News - Prices of Fruits and Vegetables in Egypt

The prices of fruits and vegetables in Egypt have been fluctuating in the markets in the lead-up to Eid Al-Adha, with some seasonal fruits seeing significant price increases, while others have seen decreases. Prices of seasonal fruits such as watermelon, grapes, and cucumbers have increased, while prices of seasonal vegetables such as lettuce and spinach have decreased. Prices of seasonal fruits such as watermelon, grapes, and cucumbers have increased, while prices of seasonal vegetables such as lettuce and spinach have decreased.

شهدت أسعار الفاكهة اليوم، الثلاثاء 26 مايو 2026، تحركات متفاوتة داخل الأسواق بالتزامن مع وقفة عيد الأضحى المبارك، حيث ارتفعت أسعار عدد من الفواكه الصيفية بشكل واضح، على رأسها البطيخ والعنب والبرقوق، مقابل تراجع أسعار الموز والتفاح وبعض الأصناف الأخرى الأكثر تداولًا بين المواطنين.

زيادة 15 جنيها وسجل سعر البطيخ زيادة قوية وصلت إلى 15.04 جنيه للواحدة، ليصل متوسط سعر البطيخة اليوم إلى 68.93 جنيه، مع زيادة الإقبال على شراء الفاكهة قبل عيد الأضحى. فيما ارتفع سعر العنب المستورد بنحو 9.46 جنيهات ليسجل 88.14 جنيه للكيلو. وصعد سعر البرقوق بقيمة 8.29 جنيه ليصل إلى 73.29 جنيه. تراجع الأسعار وفي المقابل، تراجع سعر التفاح بنحو 3.77 جنيه ليسجل 84.31 جنيه للكيلو.

وانخفض سعر التفاح المحلي بقيمة 1.88 جنيه ليسجل 56.95 جنيه. وهبط سعر الموز المستورد بنحو 2.68 جنيه ليسجل 46.11 جنيه للكيلو. بينما سجل الموز البلدي 33.79 جنيه للكيلو مع تراجع طفيف. في حين ارتفع سعر الخوخ إلى 51.21 جنيه بزيادة 1.37 جنيه للكيلو.

أسعار الفاكهة اليومالموز البلدي سجل 33.79 جنيه للكيلو. الموز المستورد سجل 46.11 جنيه للكيلو. موز بيكو سجل 38.95 جنيه للكيلو بعد زيادة 4.51 جنيه. قبل العيد..

تفاصيل أسعار الخضروات والفاكهة في سوق العبور اليوم.. الطماطم بـ27.5 جنيه و البصل يسجل6.5 جنيهتراجع البطاطس والبصل وارتفاع الطماطم .. أسعار الخضروات والفاكهة اليومتراجع الخضروات في الأسواق اليوم.. والفاكهة تتحرك بين الهبوط والارتفاع الخميستراجع جماعي في أسعار الخضار اليوم.. قائمة بأسعار الخضروات والفاكهة اليوم بالأسوا





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Egyptian News Fruits And Vegetables Prices Seasonal Fruits Seasonal Vegetables Eid Al-Adha Price Fluctuations

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