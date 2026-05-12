Egyptian Minister: The Truth and Myth from the Egyptian Court FilesSaudi Journalist: Salah is no longer suitable for Saudi LeagueEgyptian Journalist: The situation of the eight Egyptian sailors kidnapped off the coast of Somalia has reached a critical stage

The Egyptian Minister of Antiquities, Mustafa Abd al-Manan, said that the truth and myth from the Egyptian court files. The Saudi journalist, Ali Al-Saudi, said that Salah is no longer suitable for the Saudi League. The Egyptian journalist, Amira Mohamed, wife of the kidnapped Egyptian sailor, Mohamed Ra'i, revealed the developments in the kidnapping case off the coast of Somalia, stating that the situation of the kidnapped sailors has reached a critical stage. She also mentioned that the ransom has increased to 10 million dollars and that the company is waiting for the Somali pirates to contact them.

وقف الأمير مصطفى عبد المنان: الحقيقة والأسطورة من ملفات القضاء المصريمساعد وزير الخارجية: نعمل على تحديد القطع الأثرية الممكن استردادها بموجب القانون الفرنسي الجديدإعلامي سعودي: صلاح لم يعد مناسبا لخطط الدوري السعوديكشفت السيدة أميرة محمد زوجة المهندس محمد راضي، أحد البحارة المصريين الثمانية المختطفين على متن السفينةMT Eureka، عن تطورات في قضية اختطافهم قبالة السواحل الصومالية، مؤكدة أن الوضع الإنساني للمخطوفين وصل إلى مرحلة حرجة للغاية.

وقالت أميرة محمد في تصريحاتها ببرنامجاليوم هنا القاهرة، على قناةمودرن:آخر حاجة وصلت لها إن الفدية زادت لـ 10 مليون دولار، وإن الشركة منتظرة أن يتحدث إليها القراصنة الصوماليون. و أوضحت:أنا عرفت خبر الخطف من موقع فيسبوك، وبعدها بـ 4 أيام تقريبًا زوجي كلمني، القراصنة سمحوا له ياخد التليفون،و كلمني وقال إنهم مخطوفين. وأشارت إلى أنها لم تتحدث للإعلام في البداية بناءً على وعود الشركة، وتابعت:في البداية الشركة قالت إحنا هنحل، فعشان كدة أنا متكلمتش من البداية.

وعن آخر تواصل مع زوجها، قالت:آخر حاجة توصلت ليها مع زوجي إنه كلمني دقيقة واحدة، وقال إن الوضع معاهم صعب جداً، وهو بيستغيث وعايز أي حد من الجهات المسؤولة يتدخل ويخلصوهم ويرجعوهم لينا. وأكدت زوجة راضي أن هناك تواصلًا بين أسر المختطفين الثمانية قائلة:إحنا كأهالي بنحاول نتكلم مع بعض، وبنحاول نوصل لأي حد يساعدنا. وووجهت أميرة رسالة مناشدة قائلة:محتاجين كل الجهات المسؤولة، محتاجين سيادة الرئيس يتدخل، محتاجين إنهم يرجعوا لنا بألف سلامة، إحنا مش طالبين أكتر من كدة، محتاجينهم يرجعوا





Shorouk_News / 🏆 13. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Egyptian Minister Of Antiquities Saudi Journalist Salah Egyptian Journalist Kidnapping Case Ransom Somali Pirates

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to protect yourself from skin cancer: Macron runs in the street of Khalid ibn al-Walid in AlexandriaThe member of the Egyptian Parliament, Walaa Heremase, submitted a general debate motion regarding the government's policy on ensuring the security of high school exams and combating organized cheating.

Read more »

باستثمارات 1.5 مليار جنيه.. رئيس الوزراء يفتتح المصنع الجديد لشركة «ڤيتاليتي» بالساداتThe news reports on the opening of a new factory by the Prime Minister, with investments of 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds, for the company 'Vitality' in Suez.

Read more »

Egyptian Maritime Safety Authority Allots BudgetThe Egyptian Lower House Transportation and Communications Committee, chaired by HSP Abdel-Hafiz El-Jebri, approved the proposed budget of the Egyptian Maritime Safety Authority for the financial years 2026-2027.

Read more »

Northwest African News Briefs: Financing for Premier League Clubs, Macron Presidential Campaign in Alexandria, Industry Innovation with Egyptian IndustriesThe Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, Mohammed Al-Hamsi, announced that Egypt has selected and training cybersecurity experts to support the Egyptian State Information Services.

Read more »

Farewell to a Legend: Abdulrahman Abu Zehray, a Master of Egyptian Cinema and StageA significant figure in the world of Egyptian cinema and theater, Abdulrahman Abu Zehray, has passed away at the age of 92. He was known for his long and impactful career spanning decades, with a repertoire of classic stage and film performances that resonated with audiences in the Arab world. His journey was marked by resilience, a profound love for his craft, and an unforgettable talent that left an indelible mark on the industry.

Read more »

Egyptian Ministry of Justice Launches Training Program for Judges on Remote Court SystemThe Egyptian Ministry of Justice has launched a training program for judges on the remote court system, aiming to equip them with the necessary skills to manage this modern approach to justice. The program was held at the Ministry of Justice's headquarters in the new capital and was attended by senior judges, officials, and representatives from the National Digital Transformation Authority.

Read more »