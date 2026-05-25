Egyptian Gold Prices: Stable Prices for Gold Jewelry and Bars

The Egyptian gold market has seen a stable price for gold jewelry and bars, with the 5-gram gold bar selling for EGP 39,285, or approximately EGP 750.70, and the 1-gram gold bar selling for EGP 7,857, or approximately EGP 150.14. The 2.5-gram gold bar sold for EGP 19,643, or approximately EGP 375.36, and the 5-gram gold bar sold for EGP 39,285, or approximately EGP 750.70. The 10-gram gold bar sold for EGP 78,570, or approximately EGP 1,501.40. The 20-gram gold bar sold for EGP 157,140, or approximately EGP 3,002.80. The 31.1-gram gold bar, also known as the 'ounce', sold for EGP 244,353, or approximately EGP 4,669.36. The 50-gram gold bar sold for EGP 392,850, or approximately EGP 7,506.99. The 100-gram gold bar sold for EGP 7,857,000, or approximately EGP 15,013.99. The 500-gram gold bar sold for EGP 3,928,500, or approximately EGP 75,069.94. The 1,000-gram gold bar sold for EGP 7,857,000, or approximately EGP 150,139.88. The Egyptian gold market continues to be a popular choice for investors seeking stable and safe investment options, with the gold market remaining a key component of the country's financial infrastructure.

سعر سبيكة الذهب اليوم في مصر .. شهد سعر سبيكة الذهب في مصر حالة من الاستقرار خلال تعاملات اليوم الإثنين 25 مايو 2026 داخل الأسواق المحلية، بالتزامن مع ثبات أسعار الذهب محليا، وسط استمرار اهتمام المواطنين والمستثمرين بمتابعة أسعار السبائك بمختلف الأوزان، خاصة مع زيادة معدلات البحث عن أسعار الذهب والسبائك باعتبارها من أبرز أدوات الادخار والاستثمار الآمن في السوق المصرية خلال الفترة الحالية.

وسجل سعر سبيكة الذهب وزن 5 جرامات اليوم، نحو 39 ألفا و285 جنيها، بما يعادل حوالي 750.70 دولار، لتظل السبيكة من أكثر الأوزان التي تحظى بإقبال واسع بين الراغبين في الاستثمار متوسط التكلفة، نظرا لسهولة إعادة بيعها وتداولها داخل الأسواق ومحال الصاغة المعتمدة. كما حافظ سعر سبيكة الذهب وزن 1 جرام خلال تعاملات اليوم عند مستوى 7857 جنيها، بما يعادل نحو 150.14 دولار، ويعد هذا الوزن من الخيارات المناسبة للراغبين في بدء الاستثمار في الذهب بمبالغ بسيطة، خاصة في ظل استمرار حالة الترقب التي تشهدها الأسواق المحلية والعالمية.

كما استقر سعر سبيكة الذهب وزن 2.5 جرام اليوم في مصر نحو 19 ألفا و643 جنيها، بما يعادل قرابة 375.36 دولار، وسط استمرار توجه عدد من المواطنين إلى شراء الأوزان الصغيرة باعتبارها أكثر مرونة في البيع والشراء مقارنة بالأوزان الكبيرة. كما حافظ سعر سبيكة الذهب وزن 5 جرامات على استقراره عند مستوى 39 ألفا و285 جنيها، بما يعادل نحو 750.70 دولار، بالتزامن مع استقرار أسعار المعدن الأصفر في الأسواق المحلية، وهو ما انعكس على أسعار السبائك بمختلف الفئات.

كما استقر سعر سبيكة الذهب وزن 10 جرامات عند مستوى 78 ألفا و570 جنيها، بما يعادل نحو 1501.40 دولار، ويعتبر هذا الوزن من أكثر الأوزان المطلوبة لدى شريحة من المستثمرين الذين يفضلون الادخار طويل الأجل في الذهب. كما سجل سعر سبيكة الذهب وزن 20 جراما اليوم نحو 157 ألفا و140 جنيها، بما يعادل قرابة 3002.80 دولار، في ظل استمرار حالة الهدوء النسبي داخل سوق الذهب المصري خلال تعاملات اليوم.

كما سجل سعر سبيكة الذهب وزن 31.1 جرام، وهو ما يعرف بوزن الأوقية، نحو 244 ألفا و353 جنيها، بما يعادل نحو 4669.36 دولار، ويعد هذا الوزن من الأوزان المعتمدة عالميا في تداول الذهب والاستثمار بالمعدن النفيس. كما استقر سعر سبيكة الذهب وزن 50 جراما خلال تعاملات اليوم عند مستوى 392 ألفا و850 جنيها، بما يعادل نحو 7506.99 دولار، مع استمرار اهتمام المستثمرين بالأوزان الكبيرة نسبيا لتحقيق عوائد ادخارية على المدى الطويل.

كما سجل سعر سبيكة الذهب وزن 100 جرام نحو 785 ألفا و700 جنيه، بما يعادل قرابة 15013.99 دولار، وهو من الأوزان التي يفضلها المستثمرون ورجال الأعمال الراغبون في الاحتفاظ بالذهب كملاذ آمن ضد تقلبات الأسواق. كما سجل سعر سبيكة الذهب وزن 500 جرام نحو 3 ملايين و928 ألفا و500 جنيه، بما يعادل حوالي 75069.94 دولار، وسط متابعة مستمرة من المستثمرين الكبار لتحركات سوق الذهب المحلية والعالمية.

كما استقر سعر سبيكة الذهب وزن كيلو، أي ما يعادل 1000 جرام، عند مستوى 7 ملايين و857 ألف جنيه، بما يعادل نحو 150139.88 دولار، لتواصل السبائك الكبيرة جذب اهتمام شريحة من المستثمرين الباحثين عن أدوات استثمارية مستقرة وآمنة. ويواصل الذهب الحفاظ على مكانته كأحد أهم وسائل الادخار والاستثمار في مصر، خاصة في ظل متابعة المواطنين اليومية لتحركات الأسعار داخل الأسواق المحلية، سواء بالنسبة للمشغولات الذهبية أو السبائك والجنيهات الذهبية، مع ترقب أي تغيرات جديدة قد تشهدها الأسعار خلال الفترة المقبلة





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