Egyptian President Sends Military Delegation to UAE for Inspection and Talks on Regional Tensions

The Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and his Emirati counterpart, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited a military delegation in the UAE to inspect the military capabilities and discuss regional tensions. The visit was accompanied by several officials, including Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and senior military officials.

أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية يوم الخميس أن الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي، ونظيره الإماراتي محمد بن زايد تفقدا، مفرزة المقاتلات المصرية المتمركزة في الإمارات، للاطلاع على الجاهزية والجهود المبذولة لتعزيز القدرات العملياتية والاستعداد لمختلف التحديات.

مفرزة القوات المصرية في الإماراتوقالت الدفاع الإماراتية في بيان مرفق بعدد من الصور للزيارة، أن عدد من المسئولين رافقوا الرئيس السيسي ونظيره بن زايد، من بينهم الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، والشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، ومحمد بن مبارك بن فاضل المزروعي، وزير دولة لشؤون الدفاع، وعدد من كبار ضباط وزارة الدفاع، بحسب ما أفادت به وكالة الأنباء الإماراتية الرسمية ‘وام’. وأكد الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي، تضامن مصر مع الإمارات في ظل الظرف الإقليمي الراهن، مشددا على مساندة مصر لأمن واستقرار الإمارات ورفضها التام للاعتداءات الإيرانية على سيادتها.

وقال السيسي، إن ما يمس الإمارات يمس مصر، مؤكدا أن تلك الاعتداءات تمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً لمبادئ القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، وتصعيداً خطيراً يهدد أمن واستقرار المنطقة والعالم بأسره .. مشددا على ضرورة تكثيف الجهود لتسوية الأزمة الراهنة عبر الحوار والمساعي الدبلوماسية





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Egyptian President UAE Military Delegation Inspection Regional Tensions Talks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

أنغام تحضر عزاء هاني شاكر في ظهور نادر.. وتنعاه بكلمات مؤثرةPresident Abdel Fattah El Sisi attended the funeral of Hani Shaker in a rare appearance and expressed his condolences in moving words. He also visited both the United Arab Emirates and Oman, reaffirming Egypt's solidarity with its neighbors and strengthening cooperation in the face of current challenges.

Read more »

Dollar Stable in Egyptian Banks, Tumbling in Egypt TodayThe largest dollar in Egypt's last transactions and official market transactions on May 8, 2026 remained unchanged. The highest price reached 52.69 Egyptian pounds for purchase and 52.79 Egyptian pounds for sale at Saib Bank. The dollar tumbled in Egypt today, losing more than one pound in consecutive withdrawals. New movements in the dollar's price this morning... where is it now?

Read more »