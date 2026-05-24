Egyptian Prime Minister Meets Yemen's Foreign Minister, Emphasizes Support for Legitimacy and Unity

Dr. Mustafa Madbouly, the Egyptian Prime Minister, met with Dr. Shiekh Ahmed bin Yahya Al-Zindani, the Yemeni Foreign Minister, to discuss Egypt's unwavering stance on the Yemeni crisis and its support for the legitimate government. The two leaders also discussed the importance of regional cooperation and the need to respect international law in addressing regional challenges.

أكد الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي رئيس مجلس الوزراء، أن الموقف المصري من الأزمة اليمنية ثابت، ويتمثل في دعم الحكومة للشرعية. وقال مدبولي، خلال لقائه اليوم، مع الدكتور شائع محسن الزندانى رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشئون المغتربين بالجمهورية اليمنية، إن مصر حريصة على وحدة اليمن وسيادته وسلامة أراضيه، ودعم اليمن في كافة المحافل الدولية.

وعبر رئيس الوزراء عن ترحيبه وسعادته بلقاء الدكتور شائع محسن الزندانى والوفد المرافق، في زيارته الحالية للقاهرة، معربًا عن اعتزازه البالغ بالعلاقات التاريخية والأخوية التي تربط بين البلدين مؤكدًا حرص مصر على دعم مسارات التعاون الثنائي مع الجانب اليمني خلال الفترة القادمة، بما يحقق مصالح الشعبين الشقيقين. وتطرق رئيس الوزراء إلى أهمية التكامل والتنسيق بين البلدين، في ضوء التطورات الإقليمية التي تلقي بتحدياتها على المنطقة. من جانبه..

أعرب الدكتور شائع محسن الزنداني عن شكره وتقديره لحفاوة الاستقبال، مطالبًا نقل تحياته إلى الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي، مشيرًا إلى عمق العلاقات التاريخية التي تجمع بين الشعبين، مشددًا على أهمية توحيد الجهود العربية لمواجهة التحديات التي تشهدها المنطقة. وأكد رئيس الوزراء اليمني أهمية بناء العلاقات بين دول المنطقة على أساس احترام القانون الدولي والامتناع عن التدخل في الشئون الداخلية للدول الأخرى.

وأبرز الزنداني عمق الروابط والمصالح المشتركة مع مصر، خاصة في ظل انتماء البلدين لمنطقة البحر الأحمر، مؤكدًا تطلعه إلى تعزيز التعاون المشترك بين البلدين ودعم القدرات اليمنية في مختلف المجالات، مع التركيز على التعاون الاقتصادي وتوسيع الشراكات على مستوى القطاع الخاص في كلا البلدين





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