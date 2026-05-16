Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs' Deputy Highlights Importance of Financing Development and Promoting Digital Transformation in Developing Countries

Dr. Sura Alhedl, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Cooperation, emphasized the importance of enhancing financing for development and supporting digital transformation and innovation in developing countries to address the escalating economic and geopolitical challenges. She made these remarks during her participation in the Eleventh Meeting of the Board of Governors of the New Development Bank in Moscow on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Egyptians Abroad, Dr. Badr El-Etiyawi, and the Egyptian Diaspora. Dr. Alhedl also highlighted the profound transformations the world is undergoing, including the reconfiguration of global supply chains and the escalating impacts of climate change and geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East region. She emphasized the need for developing countries to adopt advanced technologies and innovative financing mechanisms to enhance economic resilience and sustainable development.

أكدت الدكتورة سمر الأهدل نائبة وزير الخارجية للتعاون الدولي على أهمية تعزيز تمويل التنمية ودعم التحول الرقمي والابتكار في دول الجنوب العالمي لمواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية والجيوسياسية المتزايدة.

خلال مشاركة الدكتورة سمر الأهدل في أعمال الاجتماع الحادي عشر لمجلس محافظي بنك التنمية الجديد في العاصمة الروسية موسكو نيابة عن الدكتور بدر عبد العاطي وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج، أوضحت أن العالم يمر بتحولات عميقة تشمل إعادة تشكيل سلاسل الإمداد العالمية وتصاعد تداعيات التغير المناخي والتوترات الجيوسياسية، خاصة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط. كما استعرضت الجهود التي تبذلها الدولة المصرية لبناء ‘مصر الرقمية’ من خلال دعم الاقتصاد القائم على المعرفة، وتطوير الخدمات الحكومية، والاستثمار في البنية التحتية التكنولوجية وتنمية الكفاءات البشرية.

وأشارت إلى إطلاق الاستراتيجية الوطنية الثانية للذكاء الاصطناعي للفترة 2025-2030، والتي تستهدف تدريب نحو 30 ألف متخصص في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي بحلول عام 2030، بما يعزز قدرات مصر في تطوير وتوطين التكنولوجيا المتقدمة. و ابرزت نائبة وزير الخارجية أهمية الدور الذي تضطلع به مؤسسات تمويل التنمية والبنوك متعددة الأطراف، وعلى رأسها بنك التنمية الجديد، في دعم جهود الرقمنة والابتكار في دول الجنوب العالمي، من خلال التوسع في آليات التمويل المبتكر مثل التمويل المختلط والشراكات بين القطاعين العام والخاص، إلى جانب إنشاء حاضنات ابتكار تستجيب للاحتياجات التنموية المحلية.

وجددت الأهدل التزام مصر بدعم جهود بنك التنمية الجديد لتحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة، خاصة في مجال التحول الرقمي، مؤكدة أن التعاون والابتكار يمثلان السبيل لبناء مستقبل أكثر مرونة واستدامة وازدهارًا لدول الجنوب العالمي





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