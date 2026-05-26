Egyptian Pound vs US Dollar: Stable Rates on Bank Holidays

The Egyptian pound has remained stable against the US dollar in the first days of the bank holiday. The article provides a comprehensive list of exchange rates from various banks in Egypt.

اسعار الدولار اليوم الثلاثاء 26-5-2026، استقرت مقابل الجنيه في اول ايام اجازة العيد للبنوك. أسعار الدولار اليوم ويقدم موقع صدى البلد سعر صرف الدولار مقابل الجنيه اليوم الثلاثاء 26 ماية 2026، ضمن نشرته الخدمية . 19 ألف شقة جديدة لمحدودي الدخل..

والإسكان تعلن مد فترة التقديم والإسكان الاجتماعي يطلق خدمة نقل الملكية إلكترونيا ويحدد شروط ورسوم التنازل سعر الدولار في مصرف أبوظبي الإسلامي 52.29 جنيه للشراء و52.39 جنيه للبيع. سعر بنك الشركة المصرفية 52.28 جنيه للشراء و52.38 جنيه للبيع. سعر صرف الدولار الان سعر الدولار في بنك التعمير والإسكان 52.27 جنيه للشراء و52.37 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في البنك الأهلي الكويتي 52.25 جنيه للشراء و52.35 جنيه للبيع.

سعر الدولار في البنك الأهلي المصري سعر الدولار في البنك الأهلي المصري 52.25 جنيه للشراء و52.35 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في بنك كريدي أجريكول 52.23 جنيه للشراء و52.33 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في المصرف العربي 52.23 جنيه للشراء و52.33 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في بنك نكست 52.23 جنيه للشراء و52.33 جنيه للبيع.

سعر الدولار في بنك مصر 52.23 جنيه للشراء و52.33 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في بنك مصر 52.23 جنيه للشراء و52.33 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في البنك المصري الخليجي 52.23 جنيه للشراء و52.33 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في بنك التنمية الصناعية 52.23 جنيه للشراء و52.33 جنيه للبيع.

سعر الدولار في ميد بنك 52.23 جنيه للشراء و52.33 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في بنك قناة السويس 52.23 جنيه للشراء و52.33 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في البنوك سعر الدولار في المصرف المتحد 52.23 جنيه للشراء و52.33 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في البنك المصري العربي 52.23 جنيه للشراء و52.33 جنيه للبيع.

سعر الدولار في البنك العربي الأفريقي 52.23 جنيه للشراء و52.33 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في البركة 52.20 جنيه للشراء و52.30 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار مقابل الجنيه سعر الدولار في بنك بيت التمويل الكويتي 52.20 جنيه للشراء و52.30 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في بنك أبوظبي الأول 52.20 جنيه للشراء و52.30 جنيه للبيع.

سعر الدولار في بنك أبوظبي التجاري 52.18 جنيه للشراء و52.28 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في بنك اتش اس بي سي 52.18 جنيه للشراء و52.28 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في بنك فيصل 52.15 جنيه للشراء و52.25 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار أمام الجنيه سعر الدولار في بنك الكويت الوطني 52.15 جنيه للشراء و52.25 جنيه للبيع.

سعر الدولار في بنك الإسكندرية 52.13 جنيه للشراء و52.23 جنيه للبيع. سعر الدولار في بنك الإمارات دبي 52.13 جنيه للشراء و52.23 جنيه للبيع





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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