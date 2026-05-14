Egyptian Diplomacy Intensifies in Africa as BRIX Alliance Grows

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Tameram Khalef, emphasized the growing importance of the BRIX alliance, which represents a significant economic bloc with a rapidly expanding population and a substantial economic output. He highlighted the bloc's large population (3.5 billion people, or nearly 45% of the world's population) and its substantial economic output (approximately $28 trillion). He also mentioned that the trade volume between Egypt and BRIX countries has reached approximately $45 billion. Opportunities for economic and investment growth in Egypt were also mentioned, as the country aims to benefit from BRIX countries' tourism sector, which receives millions of tourists annually.

أكد السفير تميم خلاف، المتحدث الرسمي باسم وزارة الخارجية، أن مجموعة "بريكس" تمثل تكتلًا اقتصاديًا واعدًا يشهد توسعًا سريعًا، مشيرًا إلى أن أهميتها تنبع من حجمها السكاني والاقتصادي الكبير ودورها المتنامي في النظام العالمي.

الخارجية: تحركات دبلوماسية مكثفة لخفض التصعيد في المنطقة وملف السد الإثيوبي يحظى بتفهم إفريقيماهر فرغلي: دعم خارجي مستمر للإخوان عبر واجهات وتنقلات بهويات بديلةتكتل اقتصادي ضخم وتأثير متزايدوأوضح "خلاف" خلال برنامج يحدث في مصر، أن دول "بريكس" تضم نحو 3.5 مليار نسمة، أي قرابة 45% من سكان العالم، بإجمالي ناتج اقتصادي يصل إلى نحو 28 تريليون دولار، لافتًا إلى أن حجم التبادل التجاري بين مصر ودول المجموعة وصل إلى حوالي 45 مليار دولار. فرص اقتصادية واستثمارية لمصروأشار السفير إلى أن انضمام مصر يفتح آفاقًا واسعة للتعاون في مجالات الطاقة والتصنيع والبنية التحتية والتكنولوجيا، إلى جانب استفادة قطاع السياحة، حيث تستقبل مصر ملايين السياح من دول "بريكس".

بريكس.. اقتصادي بالأساس مع تنسيق سياسيووأوضح أن التكتل ذو طبيعة اقتصادية في الأساس، لكنه يشهد أيضًا قدرًا من التنسيق السياسي بين الدول الأعضاء، بما يحقق مصالح مشتركة ويعزز التعاون متعدد الأطراف. تحرك مصري نشط في إفريقياوفي سياق متصل، شدد على أن مصر تشهد توسعًا كبيرًا في علاقاتها مع القارة الإفريقية، موضحًا أن الفترة الأخيرة شهدت أكثر من 30 زيارة لوزير الخارجية للدول الإفريقية خلال عامين، مقارنة بفترات سابقة كان فيها الحضور محدودًا.

دبلوماسية شاملة: اقتصاد وأمن وتنميةولفت إلى أن التحرك المصري تجاه إفريقيا لم يعد سياسيًا فقط، بل أصبح يشمل أبعادًا اقتصادية واستثمارية وتنموية، إضافة إلى التعاون الأمني ومشروعات بناء القدرات والمشاركة في حفظ السلام، مؤكدًا وجود نشاط متكامل يخدم المصالح الوطنية المصرية





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Egyptian Diplomacy Africa BRIX Alliance Economic Bloc Population Economic Output Trade Volume Tourism Sector

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