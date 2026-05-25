Egyptian Gold Prices: Daily Update on Gold Prices in Egypt

This news article provides an update on the current prices of gold in Egypt, including the prices of different gold alloys and the price of the Egyptian pound against the US dollar. The article also discusses the factors influencing gold prices in Egypt and the predictions for the future.

استقر سعر الذهب في السوق المحلي بعد ارتفاع محدود أمس الأحد . يستعرض موقع "صدى البلد" أسعار الذهب وتحركاته في مصر خلال التعاملات الصباحية يوم الإثنين 25 مايو 2026، وفقاً لنشرة أسعار السلع والخدمات المتنوعة.

سعر الذهب في مصر اليوم الإثنين 24 مايو 2026 سعر الذهب عيار 24 سجل سعر بيع جرام الذهب عيار 24 الأعلى سعرًا، 7805جنيهاً. بلغ سعر شراء جرام الذهب عيار 24 نحو 7750جنيهًا. سعر الذهب عيار 21 بلغ سعر بيع جرام الذهب عيار 21 الأكثر انتشارًا 6830جنيهاً. بلغ سعر شراء جرام الذهب عيار 21 الأكثر انتشارًا 6780 جنيهات.

سعر الذهب عيار 18 سجّل سعر بيع جرام الذهب عيار 18 اليوم 5850 جنيهاً. وصل سعر شراء جرام الذهب عيار 18 اليوم إلى 5810 جنيهًا. سعر الذهب عيار 14 سجّل سعر بيع جرام الذهب عيار 14 اليوم 4555 جنيهًا. بلغ سعر شراء جرام الذهب عيار 14 اليوم 4520 جنيهًا.

سعر الجنيه الذهب في مصر الآن بلغ سعر بيع الجنيه الذهب في مصر اليوم حوالي 54.640ألف جنيه. بلغ سعر شراء الجنيه الذهب في مصر اليوم حوالي 54.240 ألف جنيه. سعر بيع أوقية الذهب بلغ سعر بيع أوقية الذهب في مصر نحو 242785 جنيهًا. وسجّل سعر شراء أوقية الذهب في مصر نحو 241010 جنيهًا.

سعر أوقية الذهب في السعودية اليوم الإثنينارتفاع محدود.. أسعار الذهب في مصر الآنسعر الدولار اليوم في الصاغة بلغ الدولار الصاغة سعر اليوم نحو 53.88جنيه مقابل 52.95 جنيه السعر الرسمي بفارق بسيط. الأونصة بالدولار: تُحسب أسعار الأونصة بالدولار الأمريكي بناءً على سعر الصرف الحالي، حيث يبلغ سعر الأونصة الذهبية في البورصة العالمية الآن حوالي 4505.7 دولار.

توقعات أسعار الذهب يتوقع متعاملون في سوق الذهب استمرار حالة التذبذب خلال الفترة المقبلة؛ خاصة مع ارتباط السوق المحلية بحركة البورصة العالمية وسعر صرف الدولار، ما يجعل أسعار الذهب عرضة لتغيرات سريعة على مدار اليوم، ولا يزال المعدن الأصفر يحتفظ بجاذبيته الاستثمارية، خاصة في أوقات عدم الاستقرار الاقتصادي وارتفاع معدلات التضخم عالميًا





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Egyptian Gold Prices Gold Prices In Egypt Gold Alloys Egyptian Pound US Dollar Gold Prices Prediction Factors Influencing Gold Prices Egyptian Economy

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Gold Prices Declined in Egypt's Gold Sellers' Pools in Morning Trading on SaturdayEgypt's gold prices fell significantly in the first trades of the day, with the 21-karat gold official rate dropping by EGP 5 compared to the previous day.

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Gold Prices Stabilize Amid Global Market VolatilityGold prices have stabilized after a week-long break from global markets, with the exception of a 30-dollar drop per ounce. The global market for gold is currently experiencing volatility, with prices fluctuating around the 4,675-dollar mark per ounce. Factors influencing gold prices include the rise in oil and gas prices, inflation concerns, and the impact on central bank decisions.

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Egyptian Gold Prices Rise Slightly, Reaching Record HighsThe local gold market saw a slight increase in prices, with prices varying between 10 to 15 Egyptian pounds per gram. The prices of gold in Egypt reached record highs, with 21-carat gold selling for 6840 Egyptian pounds and 24-carat gold selling for 7815 Egyptian pounds.

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Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia: Prices and Factors Influencing ThemThe prices of gold in Saudi Arabia have stabilized after the start of global gold market transactions following a public holiday that lasted for two consecutive days. According to gold price today, the prices of gold in Saudi Arabia on Monday, May 25, 2026, are as follows: gold prices in Saudi Arabia for 24-carat gold reached approximately SAR 543.25. Gold prices in Saudi Arabia for 22-carat gold reached approximately SAR 498. Gold prices in Saudi Arabia for 21-carat gold reached approximately SAR 475.25. The price of gold in the UAE for 21-carat gold was approximately AED 482.5. The price of gold in Egypt for 18-carat gold reached approximately LE 5850. The price of gold in Saudi Arabia for 18-carat gold was approximately SAR 407.50. The price of a gold dinar in Saudi Arabia was approximately SAR 3802.75. The price of gold in Saudi Arabia for an ounce was approximately SAR 16896.50. The price of gold worldwide and the price of an ounce of gold in the global market was approximately USD 4505.7.

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