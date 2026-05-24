Egyptian Gold Prices Rise Slightly, Reaching Record Highs

The local gold market saw a slight increase in prices, with prices varying between 10 to 15 Egyptian pounds per gram. The prices of gold in Egypt reached record highs, with 21-carat gold selling for 6840 Egyptian pounds and 24-carat gold selling for 7815 Egyptian pounds.

ارتفع سعر الذهب السوق المحلي ارتفاعا طفيفا بقيمة تتراوح بين 10 لـ 15 جنيها في الجرام، وسجل عيار 21 الآن 6840 جنيها للبيع مقارنة 6830 جنيها مستهل التعاملات المسائية.

يستعرض موقع "صدى البلد" أسعار الذهب وتحركاته في مصر خلال التعاملات المسائية يوم الأحد 24 مايو 2026، وفقاً لنشرة أسعار السلع والخدمات المتنوعة. سعر الذهب في مصر اليوم الأحد 24 مايو 2026 سعر الذهب عيار 24 سجل سعر بيع جرام الذهب عيار 24 الأعلى سعرًا، 7815 جنيها. بلغ سعر شراء جرام الذهب عيار 24 نحو 7760 جنيها. سعر الذهب عيار 21 بلغ سعر بيع جرام الذهب عيار 21 الأكثر انتشارًا 6840 جنيها.

بلغ سعر شراء جرام الذهب عيار 21 الأكثر انتشارًا 6790 جنيها. سعر الذهب عيار 18 سجّل سعر بيع جرام الذهب عيار 18 اليوم 5860 جنيها. وصل سعر شراء جرام الذهب عيار 18 اليوم إلى 5825 جنيها. سعر الذهب عيار 14 سجّل سعر بيع جرام الذهب عيار 14 اليوم 4555 جنيها.

بلغ سعر شراء جرام الذهب عيار 14 اليوم 4520 جنيها. سعر الجنيه الذهب في مصر الآن بلغ سعر بيع الجنيه الذهب في مصر اليوم حوالي 54.720 جنيه. بلغ سعر شراء الجنيه الذهب في مصر اليوم حوالي 54.320 جنيه. سعر بيع أوقية الذهب بلغ سعر بيع أوقية الذهب في مصر نحو 243140 جنيها.

وسجّل سعر شراء أوقية الذهب في مصر نحو 241365 جنيها. أسعار الذهب الآن في مصر.. عيار 18 وصل 5850 جنيهااستقرار في السوق.. سعر الذهب عيار 24 الآنسعر الدولار اليوم في الصاغة وقلص الدولار الصاغة سعر اليوم ليسجل 53.96 جنيه مقابل 53.08 جنيه السعر الرسمي بفارق بسيط.

الأونصة بالدولار: تُحسب أسعار الأونصة بالدولار الأمريكي بناءً على سعر الصرف الحالي، حيث يبلغ سعر الأونصة الذهبية في البورصة العالمية الآن حوالي 4505.7 دولار. توقعات أسعار الذهب يتوقع متعاملون في سوق الذهب استمرار حالة التذبذب خلال الفترة المقبلة؛ خاصة مع ارتباط السوق المحلية بحركة البورصة العالمية وسعر صرف الدولار، ما يجعل أسعار الذهب عرضة لتغيرات سريعة على مدار اليوم، ولا يزال المعدن الأصفر يحتفظ بجاذبيته الاستثمارية، خاصة في أوقات عدم الاستقرار الاقتصادي وارتفاع معدلات التضخم عالميًا





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Egyptian Gold Prices Record Highs 21-Carat Gold 24-Carat Gold Egyptian Pound Dollar Gold Prices Egyptian Economy Gold Market Gold Prices In Egypt

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