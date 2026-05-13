Egyptian Meteorological Authority Predicts Hot Weather Across the Country on Thursday

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) predicts hot weather across the country on Thursday, with severe heat in the northwestern coastal areas. The weather will be moderate at night across most of the country. Shallow fog is expected to form in the early morning hours, especially on agricultural roads, highways, and near water bodies, especially those leading to the northern regions of the country, including the Cairo region, canal cities, and the northern and northern governorates. The wind will be active in the northern coastal, coastal, and central Cairo areas, as well as the western and northern Sinai, and the western and northern governorates. The wind may be dusty and dusty in some areas in short intervals.

يتوقع خبراء هيئة الأرصاد الجوية أن يسود البلاد غدا الخميس، طقس شديد الحرارة نهارا على أغلب أنحاء الجمهورية، حار على السواحل الشمالية الغربية، في حين يسود طقس معتدل الحرارة ليلا على معظم الأنحاء.

وأشارت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية- وفق بيان اليوم الأربعاء- إلي أن شبورة مائية تتكون خلال ساعات الصباح الباكر، على بعض الطرق الزراعية والسريعة والقريبة من المسطحات المائية، خاصة الطرق المؤدية من وإلى مناطق شمال البلاد حتى القاهرة الكبرى ومدن القناة ووسط سيناء وشمال الصعيد. كما تنشط الرياح على مناطق من السواحل الشمالية والوجه البحري والقاهرة الكبرى والصحراء الغربية وشمال الصعيد وجنوب سيناء، وقد تكون مثيرة للرمال والأتربة على بعض المناطق على فترات متقطعة.

وبالنسبة لحالة البحر المتوسط، فتكون معتدلة إلى مضطربة، مع ارتفاع الموج ما بين 1.5 متر إلى 2.5 متر، واتجاه الرياح جنوبية غربية إلى شمالية غربية. أما حالة البحر الأحمر؛ فتكون معتدلة، مع ارتفاع الموج ما بين 1.5 متر إلى مترين، واتجاه الرياح شمالية غربية إلى شمالية شرقية. بيان بدرجات الحرارة المتوقعة غدا على محافظات ومدن مصر





ElBaladOfficial / 🏆 11. in EG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Egyptian Meteorological Authority Hot Weather Severe Heat Fog Wind Water Bodies Agricultural Roads Highways Northern Regions Cairo Region Canal Cities Northern Governorates Western And Northern Sinai Western And Northern Governorates

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