Egyptian Tourism Ministry Prepares for Hajj Season with Hotel and Tower Accommodation

The Egyptian Tourism Ministry has completed the arrival and accommodation of all Egyptian pilgrims for this season and is now preparing for the Hajj season. The ministry is coordinating with the Egyptian Hajj official delegation, Saudi authorities, and tourism companies to ensure a smooth Hajj experience for Egyptian pilgrims.

مع اكتمال وصول جميع حجاج السياحة المصريين بهذا الموسم إلى الأراضي المقدسة ومن ثم انتظام تسكينهم بالفنادق والأبراج المعتمدة بمختلف مناطق مكة المكرمة، تستعد بعثة وزارة السياحة والآثار، اليوم، لانطلاق مرحلة التصعيد إلى عرفات لأداء الركن الأعظم من فريضة الحج، وذلك بالتنسيق المستمر مع كل من البعثة الرسمية للحج المصري، والجهات السعودية المعنية، وشركات السياحة المنفذة لبرامج الحج السياحي المصري.

الانتهاء من استكمال تسكين حجاج السياحة بالفنادقومن جانبها، أوضحت سامية سامي مساعد وزير السياحة والآثار لشئون شركات السياحة ورئيس مكتب شئون الحج السياحي المصري ورئيس اللجنة العليا للعمرة والحج، أن إجمالي حجاج السياحة المصريين بموسم هذا العام يبلغ 40,713 حاجاً، وتم الانتهاء من استكمال تسكينهم بالفنادق المعتمدة بمكة المكرمة دون أي ملاحظات، مشيرة إلى أن خريطة التسكين كانت قد توزعت على نطاقين رئيسيين بمكة المكرمة بناءً على طبيعة البرامج المعتمدة ومستوى الخدمات المُتعاقد عليها مع شركات السياحة.

وأضاف أن منطقة العزيزية استقبلت العدد الأكبر من حجاج برامج الاقتصادي والبري، فيما ضمت منطقتا أجياد والمسفلة حجاج برامج الخمس نجوم بجانب برامج الاقتصادي والبري نظراً لقربهما من الحرم المكي الشريف، بما يحقق توزيعاً متوازناً راعى خصوصية كل برنامج ويُلبي تطلعات الحجاج وفق المستوى المُتعاقد عليه. بمشاركة كبار الدعاة..

تكثيف الندوات التوعوية لحجاج السياحةمخيمات حجاج السياحة بالمشاعر المقدسة جاهزة لاستقبال ضيوف الرحمنوأشارت إلى أن لجان البعثة تواجدت ميدانياً على مدار الساعة بمختلف الفنادق ومقار الإقامة لمتابعة أحوال الحجاج، والاطمئنان على انتظام الخدمات الفندقية المقدمة لهم من حيث مستوى الإعاشة والتكييف والمصاعد، فضلاً عن تأمين وسائل الانتقال من وإلى الحرم المكي الشريف خلال أوقات الصلوات، وذلك تنفيذاً لتوجيهات السيد شريف فتحي وزير السياحة والآثار بضرورة المتابعة الدقيقة لأحوال حجاج السياحة وتذليل أي عقبات قد تواجههم منذ لحظة وصولهم إلى الأراضي المقدسة.

وفي سياقٍ متصل، واستكمالًا لخطة تأمين الخدمات العلاجية لحجاج السياحة المصريين خلال هذا الموسم، فقد تم تجهيز عيادتين طبيتين بمكة المكرمة لخدمة الحجاج، وذلك بالتعاون والتنسيق بين بعثة وزارة السياحة والآثار للحج السياحي والبعثة الطبية المصرية التابعة لوزارة الصحة والسكان والمتواجدة بالأراضي المقدسة. وتقع العيادة الأولى بفندق أبراج القصواء بمنطقة أجياد، بينما تقع العيادة الثانية بفندق الراقي المميز بمنطقة العزيزية.

وقد تم اختيار هذين الموقعين بناءً على دراسة لخريطة تسكين حجاج السياحة بمكة المكرمة، بما يغطي النسبة الأكبر من أماكن إقامتهم، ويضمن سرعة وصول الخدمات العلاجية إلى أكبر عدد ممكن منهم، وتيسير حصولهم على الرعاية الطبية اللازمة. وتضم العيادتان مخزوناً كافياً من الأدوية والمستلزمات الطبية، ويعمل بهما فريق متكامل من أطباء البعثة الطبية المصرية على مدار الساعة، حيث يتم توقيع الكشف الطبي على الحالات وصرف العلاج اللازم بالمجان.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار تنسيق مستمر بين لجان بعثة الوزارة والبعثة الطبية، إلى جانب مشرفي شركات السياحة المقيمين بالفنادق المحيطة، بما يضمن تقديم أفضل مستوى من الخدمات الطبية لحجاج السياحة المصريين





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