Egyptian Gold Market: Gold Tumbles on Soft Demand and Trade

The Egyptian gold market has seen a noticeable decline in the price of the Egyptian pound against the pound, which is a popular investment for a large segment of Egyptians. This downward trend is evident with the start of the new week, reflecting a state of relative calm in demand. The Egyptian pound has lost some of its gains made during the previous days.

بدأت أسواق الصاغة المصرية تعاملاتها اليوم الاثنين 11 مايو 2026 على تراجع واضح في سعر الجنيه الذهب، والذي يعد الملاذ الاستثماري المفضل لدى شريحة كبيرة من المصريين.

يأتي هذا الهبوط مع بداية الأسبوع الجديد ليعكس حالة من الهدوء النسبي في الطلب، حيث فقد الجنيه الذهب جزءاً من مكاسبه التي حققها خلال الأيام الماضية. وتراجع سعر الجنيه الذهب اليوم مقارنة بالأسبوع الماضي حيث سجل سعر الجنيه الذهب اليوم الاثنين حوالي 55762.00 جنيه، ليشهد تراجعاً عن يوم أمس الأحد 10 مايو والذي سجل فيه الجنيه الذهب 56000.00 جنيه. كما سجل في تعاملات يوم السبت 9 مايو حوالي 56042.00 جنيه.

وبمقارنة سعر الجنيه الذهب اليوم مع ذروة أسعار الجنيه يوم الجمعة 8 مايو التي بلغت 56120.00 جنيه، نجد أن الجنيه الذهب سجل هبوطاً إجمالياً يقدر بنحو 358 جنيهاً منذ نهاية الأسبوع الماضي وحتى مطلع تعاملات اليوم الاثنين، رغم أنه لا يزال مرتفعاً عن مستويات الأربعاء 6 مايو التي سجل فيها 55678.00 جنيه. الذهب يتراجع محليًا.. وعيار 21 يفقد 15 جنيهًا والفجوة السعرية تتجاوز 60 جنيهًاانخفاض طفيف..

أسعار الذهب في مصر الآنالذهب يتراجع مع قفزة النفط وصعود الدولار بعد تبدد آمال السلام بين أمريكا وإيرانأسعار أعيرة الذهب اليوم وفقاً لآخر التحديثات وفي السياق ذاته، وانعكاساً للتراجع الذي شهده الجنيه الذهب، سجلت باقي أعيرة الذهب في مصر انخفاضاً جماعياً في الأسواق اليوم الاثنين 11 مايو 2026 وفقاً لآخر التحديثات، وجاءت الأسعار على النحو التالي: استهل الذهب عيار 24، وهو العيار الأكثر نقاءً والمستخدم في السبائك، تعاملاته عند مستوى 7966.00 جنيه، متراجعاً عن مستوى 8000.00 جنيه الذي سجله بالأمس. كما سجـل سعر الذهب عيار 21، وهو العيار الأكثر انتشاراً وتداولاً في محلات الصاغة المصرية، نحو 6970.25 جنيه اليوم، بعد أن كان قد استقر عند 7000.00 جنيه في تعاملات الأحد.

أما الذهب عيار 18، والذي يحظى بإقبال كبير في شراء المشغولات الذهبية، فقد سجل اليوم 5974.50 جنيه





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