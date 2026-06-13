Egyptian Ministry of Religious Endowments Announces the Date of the New Islamic New Year 1448 H and the Day of the Month of Muharram 1448 H

The Egyptian Ministry of Religious Endowments has announced the date of the new Islamic New Year 1448 H and the day of the month of Muharram 1448 H, which is after the sunset on Monday, June 15, 2026. The calculations of the astronomical authorities indicate that the first day of the new Islamic New Year 1448 H is on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. What is the date of the new Islamic New Year?

تحدد دار الإفتاء المصرية، موعد رأس السنة الهجرية الجديدة 1448 هـ وغرة شهر المحرم لعام 1448هـ، وذلك بعد غروب شمس بعد غد الاثنين الموافق 15 من شهر يونيو الجاري 2026 م، بينما تشير الحسابات الفلكية إلى أن أول أيام السنة الهجرية الجديدة 1448هـ هو يوم الثلاثاء 16 يونيو 2026 .

متى موعد رأس السنة الهجرية الجديدة؟ وفي حال ثبوت رؤية هلال شهر المحرم بالعين المجردة، يكون يوم الثلاثاء 16 يونيو 2026 هو غرة شهر المحرم وبداية العام الهجري الجديد 1448هـ، أما إذا لم تثبت رؤية الهلال، فيكون يوم الثلاثاء 16 يونيو المتمم لشهر ذي الحجة لعام 1447 هـ، على أن تكون غرة شهر المحرم وبداية السنة الهجرية الجديدة يوم الأربعاء 17 يونيو 2026.

موعد رأس السنة الهجرية الجديدة فلكيابحسب الحسابات الفلكية للمعهد القومي للبحوث الفلكية والجيوفيزيقية، يكون أن موعد غرة شهر المحرم، وأول أيام السنة الهجرية الجديدة 1448هـ هو يوم الثلاثاء 16 يونيو 2026، ويكون يوم الاثنين 29 ذي الحجة الموافق 15 يونيو هو المتمم لشهر ذي الحجة لعام 1447 هجرية.

الثلاثاء 16 يونيو 2026 رأس السنة الهجرية، وأعلن وزير العمل حسن رداد، أن يوم الخميس الموافق 18 يونيو 2026 يُعد إجازة رسمية مدفوعة الأجر للعاملين بالقطاع الخاص المخاطبين بأحكام قانون العمل الصادر بالقانون رقم (14) لسنة 2025، وذلك بمناسبة رأس السنة الهجرية لعام 1448 هـ، وذلك بدلًا من التاريخ الميلادي الموافق للأول من شهر المحرم لعام 1448 هـ، طبقًا لما تسفر عنه الرؤية الشرعية، مع استمرار أعمال الامتحانات وفقًا للمواعيد المحددة من جانب السلطة المختصة





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Islamic New Year Muharram Egyptian Ministry Of Religious Endowments Astronomical Authorities Date Of The New Islamic New Year Day Of The Month Of Muharram Sunset On Monday June 15 2026 First Day Of The New Islamic New Year Tuesday June 16 2026 Day Of The New Islamic New Year Wednesday June 17 2026 Egyptian Ministry Of Work Hassan Raddad Workers Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector Workers In The Public Sector Workers In The Private Sector

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